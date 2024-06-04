Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has recounted how he spent his days in a Yola correctional facility

Olusegun said that during his time in the Yola prison, he rejected an air condition gift from the late Emir Lamido

Obasanjo who disclosed his ordeal in a project unveiling in Yola state, commended the governor for his developmental strides

Yola, Adamawa-Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has credited his 3-year incarceration at Yola prison with having a positive impact while he was president.

Speaking recently at the commissioning of the Jimeta grade interchange in Yola, Obasanjo revealed that his prison experience ultimately proved to be a blessing in disguise, particularly after he became president.

Obasanjo speaks on why he rejected a gift from late Emir Lamido while he was in prison Photo credit: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“When I was here, the now late Lamido took me as his child. He sent someone to me that he wanted to send an air conditioner to me and I said your eminent, the man that put me here does not want me to have the pleasure of an air conditioner.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"So, if you give me an air conditioner, the authority may remove it, so let me continue with the fan in my prison room.”

Obasanjo eulogises Gov Fintiri

As reported by The Punch, 'Obj' as Obasanjo is fondly called, praised Governor Ahmadu Fintri's achievements during his 5-year tenure and expressed optimism that Nigeria can overcome its economic challenges if more governors adopt Fintri's effective leadership style, citing the Adamawa state governor as a shining example.

He said:

“This project is the first of its kind in this part of the country. I never thought there will ever be this kind of giant and beautiful project in Yola during my lifetime, but you made it happen during my time and I know you will do more because the sky is your limit"

Also speaking, Fintiri who commended the former president for honouring his invitation to commission the project, said, “skeptics went wild with their usual doubts that It cannot be done.

APC blasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu’s economic policies

In another report, the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised former president Obasanjo’s disapproval of the current administration’s handling of its ongoing reforms and the coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

Legit.ng recalls that the former president criticized President Bola Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of the petroleum subsidy and the floating of the naira.

The former president spoke in a statement released to journalists on Sunday, May 26 by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, where Obasanjo acknowledged that while Tinubu’s policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

Source: Legit.ng