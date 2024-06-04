Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, dished out his observation on the current dating scene in the country

The Psquare singer slammed the likes of SaidaBoj and others advising women ways to demand money from men

Recall that the viral TikToker trended online with her controversial news on "talking stage" and billing the opposite gender

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has reacted to how most ladies view relationships in this age and time.

This is coming after a popular social media user, SaidaBoj, buzzed the internet with her controversial views on dating and "taking stage".

During an appearance on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, the young girl mentioned that she demands money from a man whom she barely met within 24 hours.

She insisted that the minimum she would ask for is N500k. Saida also revealed that it would only require N20m for her to freely open her legs for a man.

Paul's recent statement addressed all these. He noted that as long as parents allow some people to influence their children, money will always be their top priority.

Admonishing women to know their worth, he argued that their primary priority is always charging men and looking for partners with enormous bank accounts.

The musician further added that such ambitions make women to become victims.

"Money, money, bill him. As long as you continue to allow some of these people to influence your daughters. More girls will continue to fall victims," he wrote.

Rudeboy's statement spurs reactions online

djsjsofficial:

"You dey advise Nigerian girls! I laughed in Spanish."

chisomdike__:

"Ivy that got married to you,she married you for love abi?"

amyxious_bubz:

"Hmmmm deep , teach you daughters to be self disciplined and hardworking.. never depend on anyone to survive, learn good skills."

reni_0x01:

"Wetin you think say make small girl like that Marry you? Wetin happen to her mates or men 5-10yrs older than her."

mr.ayodejii:

"Paul you sef don dey get opinion? Wetin you think say make that small girl marry you? You think say she no see her mates there?"

kute_zinny:

"And you think that girl married you because of love? Dey play."

thought_we_friends:

"So the person wey marry u now Wetin u think say she marry u for … de play oo."

ifeomaonye:

"Why did you think Ifeoma married you? Love and beauty? To think that’s even my name. Let me rephrase that….. Why did you think Ivy married you?

tkinzystar:

"Introduce your kids to Christ and have peace of mind."

Paul Okoye’s wife, Ify, flaunts baby bump

Paul Okoye and his wife, Ify Ivy, were at the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti's place, for a courtesy visit.

In an online video, Ify was seen beside her husband.

Her growing tummy became more visible, and fans rejoiced with the couple.

