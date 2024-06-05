Oga Sabinus has commenced a search for an elderly man who was spotted in a viral video hustling as a carpenter

In the movie video, the elderly man, who was struggling to stand, was seen finding it hard to saw a wood

The skit maker who reshared the video revealed he had a money gift for the elderly man as he begged for his contact

Fortune has shone on an elderly man spotted in a trending social media video hustling as a carpenter.

The video has captivated the hearts of many, including Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, and stirred reactions online.

In the video, the old man, who could barely stand, is seen struggling to cut through a wood.

Another clip showed him bending to do some woodwork to earn a living.

Watch the moving video as old man hustles as a carpenter below:

Sabinus commences search for man

Resharing the video on his Instastory, Sabinus, who recently gifted a photographer N500k, begged for contact to reach the elderly man.

The skit maker revealed he wants to bless him with one million naira as a gift.

He wrote in a caption:

"Please any contact to get him, please I have one million naira for him, please."

See a screenshot of Sabinus' post below:

People react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

donviannie:

"All he needs is power tools if he loves what he does for a living, he shouldn’t stop, otherwise he will get old and pass on quicker than should be."

kwamekitchen:=

"A Man’s life is thankless One, so whatever you do please take good care of yourself."

sese_tilda:

"It’s unfortunate how some people will suffer till they eventually kpaithis life no balance."

__boyjay:

"Na wetin i dey talk be this… just imagine this old man i dey feel pity to the extent like I’m seeing him as my father…I wish I could help…. As a man in your 20s pls make use of your sense everything no be chop life like say tomorrow no dey tomorrow sure d!£."

anita_sweet_sweet:

"This one now him children fit dey use iphone 15 pro max selfl."

allenmasacar:

"Real men fight through the pain till the end, Salute to him."

