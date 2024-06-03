Oga Sabinus has shared his private chat with Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi following his performance at charity match

Wilfred Ndidi, in his conversation with Oga Sabinus, hinted an individual had shown interest in signing the skit maker

The funnyman urged his fans and followers to advise him whether to sign the new deal or not

Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, may soon find himself on the football again following his impressive performance during a charity match.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Sabinus, who was named the man of the match, scored a penalty against former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

Wilfred Ndidi reveals an individual is interested in signing Sabinus. Credit: @mrfunny1

Sabinus shares chat with Wilfred Ndidi

Amid reactions that trailed Sabinus' display on the pitch, Super Eagles player and Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi contacted the skit maker with a message about an individual interested in signing him.

However, it is unclear whether the deal pertains to Sabinus signing for a football club or becoming a footballer.

Sharing pictures of him on the pitch, including his message with Ndidi, Sabinus, who gave himself the football name 'Bebeto', asked his fans if he should sign the deal.

He wrote:

"All Hail Bebeto ⚽️ !! Check Last Slide Please Should I Sign?"

Slide the post below to see Sabinus chat with Wilfred Ndidi:

Celebs, fans react to Sabinus' post

Read some of the reactions that trailed the post below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"U sure say dem wan sign yo."

vincentenyeama001:

"It was nice seeing you play yesterday.so funny."

kempttouch_1:

"Sabi 1 finish us with laugh inside dressing room yesterday."

his_myron:

"I go tell my children say na Messi be this."

justvehrixx:

"Sabinus to Chelsea Here we go."

memez.ng:

"Make Chelsea owner no see this post o."

iambankalat:

"Hero scored more goals than Anthony 2 you deserve the Ballon WOR bro."

Sabinus, others struggle to sing anthem

Legit.ng previously reported one of the highlights of the charity match hosted by Troots-Ekong was the moment all the public figures at the game were seen struggling to sing along when the anthem was being sung.

Sabinus' unbothered disposition during the recitation of the anthem left people laughing.

"Sabinus's energy is my energy abeg. Who new Anthem epp," a netizen said.

