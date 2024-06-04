Oga Sabinus has given the man who took some nice shots of him while he was playing during the Williams Troost's charity match

The Super Eagles Capitan, Williams Troost-Ekong, had organised a charity match which some celebrities participated in

Sharing the picture on his Inst story, he requested for the person who took the photo and rewarded him with money

Foremost skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, professionally known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, has given a cash gift to the photographer, who took nice shots of him during the charity match.

Legit.ng had reported that Oga Sabinus had taken part in the charity match organised by Williams Troost-Ekong during the launch of his charity foundation.

Taking to social media on his Inst story, he gave the man, who took the snapshot of him during the match, the sum of N500k. According to him, he should manage the gift.

Sabinus gives photographer who took his shot at charity match money. Photo credit @mrfunny1

Oga Sabinus ask for photographer

The funny man, who welcomed a baby this year, had posted his picture which was taken during the match on his Inst story.

He asked his fans for the person, who took the picture, and said he deserved a gift from him. A man known as Pooja Media on X shared the original picture that trended and noted he was the one who took it.

A few minutes after that, the content creator shared the receipt of the transfer made to the man.

