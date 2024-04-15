Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' has come for online trolls who accused his young lover Ivy Ifeoma of being a husband snatcher

The Psquare singer voiced his frustration with the prevailing notion that all divorces must be acrimonious as he sent a message to his followers

Paul Okoye's support for Ivy Ifeoma has spurred reactions from social media users, as many applauded the singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has thrown his weight behind his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma, who has been accused of being a husband snatcher.

Recall that Ivy Ifeoma took to social media to debunk claims of being involved in the singer's marital crisis with his first wife.

Rudeboy knocks trolls over claims about Ifeoma. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Rudeboy sends message to trolls

Amid the criticisms targeted at Ivy Ifeoma, Rudeboy, in a post via his Instagram story, pointed out how easy it is to apportion blame and entertain oneself at the expense of others’ private lives.

Rudeboy further stressed that all divorces must not be toxic, prompting people to seek scapegoats for their amusement.

The singer also sent a message to his followers, telling them to choose between two names for his girlfriend: Ifeoma Nonso and Ify Nonso.

He wrote:

“Some of y’all wish and think all divorces must be toxic, looking for someone to blame so that y’all can be entertained… lol #Ifeomanonso Or #Ifynonso Choose one.”

See a screenshot of Rudeboy's post below:

Netizens react to Rudeboy's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

pjuwah:

"I love how he protects her and fights for her."

prince_luyek_adewale:

"Omo, I agree with him on this ooo."

michealjanet_mj:

"After you people come to announce una divorce and next paragraph is 'We should respect your privacy' make una think am well, that one no be entertainment? Boda P abeg do wetin you like jare."

knowing_waheeda:

"Choose one ke? Wetin concern me with your second marriage."

carolipsy:

"Who cares... Old age go tell."

Paul's bae Ivy speaks about trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she had been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

