Nigerian Street-pop singer Portable is currently having the time of his life as his American tour kicks off

Hours after Portable went Live with his senior colleague Davido on Instagram, clips of the singers linking up at a restaurant in Atlanta went viral

During their meeting, Davido gifted Portable a Christian Dior footwear before they headed to the studio together to record a song together

Clips of controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, hanging out with his senior colleague, Davido, during his recent visit to America have sparked massive reactions online.

In one of the trending clips amid their recent link-up, the singers were sighted hanging out at a restaurant as Davido took Portable out for a dinner date.

Afterwards, the former DMW boss took Portable on a tour of Atlanta. This is Portable's first time in America, and he is set to tour eight states across the US for 21 days.

Clips emerging online from Portable's trip show that the singer has been having the time of his life. Atlanta.

Davido gifted Portable designer sneakers

Afrobeats superstar Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia and is a recognised American citizen.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido went on IG Live with Portable hours after he landed in America and promised to take him out on a date.

Clips of them hanging out together at a restaurant where Davido gifted Portable a pair of nice Christian Dior sneakers went viral.

More clips from the pair heading to the studio to record a song together have also surfaced online.

See one of the viral moment below:

Reactions trail Davido and Portable's date trends

See some of the reactions that trailed the trending video of Davido and Portable hanging out together:

@chukwuebuka_2:

"This is love. ❤. But dem no fit sing song together. Make body whine me."

@__a_____isha:

"You fit dislike Portable for morning , but you go like am back before the day runs out."

@chinweoke_paige:

"Can they employ Portable to be making announcements in the airport."

@mamaibeji:

"Everything is so performative with Davido."

@kiitfoundation:

"You just have to love him, he's so likeable."

@declutter.benin:

"See as the guy Dey hype."

@hameedahadayi:

"Eye service guy."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Portable is just a complete vibe mahn."

@l.tobiloba:

"Davido is full of love. Portable’s body has a love-hate resonance; you hate him during the day and love him at dawn."

@iamdx2:

"Davido na talk and do."

