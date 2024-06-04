Portable Zazu is the latest celebrity to react to SaidaBoj's controversial remarks about men and money

The Zeh Nation boss, in a video, warned SaidaBoj against misleading young girls with her controversial opinions

Portable Zazu, who was concerned about the girl child, also made some bold claims about the influencer's private life

‏Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has joined the list of celebrities who have berated influencer SaidaBoj over controversial remarks she made on a podcast.

Recall that SaidaBoj, while speaking about men and money, said any man who gives her N20 million is allowed to “explore” any part of her body.

Saida’s remarks, however, didn't go down well with many, including Portable, who criticised her for misleading young women.

Portable Zazu warns SaidaBoj

The Zazu crooner posted a video on his Instagram page on Monday, June 4, warning the influencer, who he said was becoming a “nuisance on social media.”

Portable also cautioned Saida not to mislead 'young girls and people's daughters' with her controversial remarks.

The singer, who spoke in English and Yoruba, also made derogatory remarks and bold claims about SaidaBoj's private life.

"Tell Saida to know what she is doing, she is already talking too much. Do not spoil other girls lives, the words you are saying could ruin the lives of single ladies. Do not spoil the lives of our daughters, even Saida is still a child.

“Which life has she enjoyed? Even if we were talking about women’s bodies, is it your now your own we will be talking about. You! A prostitute, wife to a thief," Portable said.

In another report, SaidaBoj retrieved her TikTok page, which had over one million followers.

Why Nedu Wazobia was dragged over SaidaBoj

In another report via Legit.ng, Emmanuel Philip stepped into the ongoing controversy surrounding SaidaBoj's interview.

In a video addressing the issue, Philip blasted Nedu for allegedly exploiting the female influencer.

He also accused the actor of attempting to spoil Lagos with his podcast and called on the public to send him away from the state "before he totally destroys it".

Philip also criticised other women for allowing themselves to be used for content.

