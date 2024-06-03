Steet crooner Zazu is on the lips of social media users as he flies first class to the United States on tour

The singer shared the update with his fans via his official Instagram page and posted images of him on the plane

In his usual manner, he bragged about buying a first-class ticket and flying through a reportable airline while excitedly singing for his fans

Nigerian street crooner Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is about to have a tour of the United States, and he is so pumped about it.

The singer, who recently became the godfather of the single mothers' association, shared the news on his official Instagram page.

According to the video that went speedily viral, the singer was not only going to the US but also flying through a credible airline, using a first-class ticket.

The elated singer, who recently confirmed Ashabi's pregnancy to his fans, recorded himself on board. While some of his fans have shunned him for not being able to keep his movements a secret, others have massively congratulated him.

Portable set to tour USA

Portable is not only going to the US but also plans to have a music tour in seven states.

His poster reflects that he will visit Indianapolis, Dallas, Atlanta, DMW, New York, Houston, and Chicago.

Watch Portable's video here:

Nigerians celebrate Portable's US tour

Portable's fans have congratulated him on his upcoming tour. See some reactions below:

Portable's Throwback Image Surfaces Online

A throwback picture of a street singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, professionally known as Portable Zazu, sparked reactions online.

The old visual images of the singer, posted on an Instagram blog, have caused his fans to give various takes.

Some say he looked way better at the time than he does now and blame it on his dramatic public display.

