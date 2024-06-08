Videos from Portable Zazu's first show in the United States of America have surfaced online

A clip from the concert showed the Zazu crooner removing wads of dollars from his inner trousers

Another video after the concert showed Portable Zazu flaunting the stacks of dollars he made from the show

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has officially commenced his concert in the United States.

Portable who recently linked up with Davido in Atlanta, in a new video flaunted the stacks of dollars he made from his first concert in the US.

Videos from Portable's performance in the US. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Videos from Portable Zazu's 1st US show

America has favoured the controversial singer as numerous fans and supporters turned up at the show to watch Portable perform.

One of the clips from the stage performance showed Portable removing dollar notes from his trousers for safekeeping.

Watch the clips from Portable's show below

After the show, the Zeh Nation label boss was seen flaunting different denominations of US dollars.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable flaunts dollars

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

hennessy_dsp_:

"This is someone that jumped fence few days ago o"

deedysclothing:

"E go reach one level if you’re broke you go think say you de face one or two spiritual problems lol."

profit_cartel44:

"Hope say nobody go reap you this time."

pinopaul.snd:

"If that Money no complete portable go stop the music begin shout them from reap Me ooo."

hypeblogdotng:

"Someone please tag EFCC."

boy_kylian:

"Osumo guiding."

yemmie_szn:

"This my brother just dey find EFCC trouble."

yomicruz606:

"All this one no mean say make he no still collect Benz on loan."

Zazu requests Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne's addresses

Legit.ng also reported that Portable heard in a viral video requesting the home addresses of US rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

The Zazu crooner also created a scene on the streets as he was seen screaming in excitement at the top of his voice.

Portable is in the US for a music tour in seven states: Indianapolis, Dallas, Atlanta, DMV New York, Houston, and Chicago.

