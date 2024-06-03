Street-pop sensation Portable has finally bitten the bullet as he takes to social media to address the rumours surrounding his baby mama, Ashabi Simple

In his usual fashion, Portable, in a series of clips, slammed people who he tagged as online in-laws to stop advising his wife to leave him

The singer also confirmed that Ashabi Simple is currently carrying his sixth child and has left the country without his permission

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has sparked massive reactions online with his recent comments and the rumours surrounding his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

In a series of short clips on his Insta-story, Portable addressed the trending rumour about his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

Controversial singer Portable finally addresses rumour surrounding his babymama, Ashabi Simple.

Source: Instagram

The singer confirmed in his videos that Ashabi Simple was pregnant with his second child and that she was currently out of the country.

Portable slams Ashabi Simple for travelling out

In his viral clip, the outspoken spoke about his baby mama leaving the county without his permission.

Portable slammed Ashabi Simple for not telling him she was going to Qatar until a couple of days before the trip.

He also noted that the company that took her abroad defrauded his baby mama by making her pay for her trip herself and yet making a video to claim they sponsored her trip.

The controversial singer also addressed some of his online-in-laws, who advised Ashabi to leave him. And those who slammed her for getting pregnant for him again.

Watch Portable talk about Ashabi Simple's new pregnancy:

Reactions trail Portable's comments about Ashabi's pregnancy

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video:

@oludareololadeolukemi:

"I was shocked this evening hearing this from Portable."

@adsquare_empire:

"I reject this kind of man in my daughter's life."

@radiantfashionschool:

"...It's the Iyawo mi,iyawo mi for mesounds sw."

@thatibdchic:

"So she should not travel because she’s pregnant for you? This portable guy is an enemy of progress. Ori Ashabi oun gan o kuku pe."

@funmimotunde:

"Alagbako ni Bobo yin olorun let put cruise apart because wetin be this."

@i_am_adunniade55:

"I don't blame portable at all as a woman always learn to know your worth."

@jay1_de_ultimate:

"Can someone please tell me to close my mouth???"

@aramidema:

"May our daughters no jam men like portable ooo. May we raise daughters with common sense..."

@bewa____ji:

"kai agbako ni bobo yin."

@tmdee____:

"With the way this guy always drag this girl online and she still went bo carry another belle Tueh what a shame."

@adigun_olawunmi_aduni:

"Chai another day to cry for stranger Abi how una dey talk ham In everything you do as a parent train your kids to have high self esteem, how them love,trained them never to settle for less and learn to move on cuz she be Werey."

Ashabi celebrates as Portable brings her gifts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple showed off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The mother of one, who graduated in 2023, marked her birthday on Wednesday, January 11, and Portable was the first person to wish her well.

She said she was not her husband's favourite, but he still showed up for her. Ashabi displayed the luxury items her husband gave her, including sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and others.

Source: Legit.ng