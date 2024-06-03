A throwback picture of a street singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, professionally known as Portable Zazu, has sparked reactions online

The old visual images of the singer, posted by an Instagram blog, have caused his fans to give a variety of takes on

According to some, he looked way better at the time than he does now, and blame it on his dramatic public display

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, a Nigerian street singer known as Portable, is trending online after an old picture of him surfaced on cyberspace.

Portable is known for its unique look. The singer's hair is dyed in different colors, and he expresses himself clearly through fashion.

Portable's old pictures cause reactions online. Credit: @portablebaeby

However, pictures from when he seemed younger and in a very different form have emerged online.

Portable looked handsome in a throwback photo

In the said picture, Portable looked calm and young. His hair was dark, and his style was not as controversial as it is.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that he looked chubbier and healthier. As he enjoys being called, Ika of Africa mounted a motorbike in an on-looking pose. He did not seem aware that his picture was being taken.

He also did not have multiple chains on as he does now that he has become famous.

See Portable's throwback here:

Reactions trail Portable's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tripledfood:

"So portable was this healthy and good-looking before. Looking much better as an okada rider than as a celebrity."

@gbajumobaze_media_network:

"Ika of Africa. Tony Montana Of London."

@uzzi_mani:

"Portable fans gather here."

@____k.o.m.e:

"Make the celeb sef guess me . I no small."

@yankmilly:

"Tony Montana."

@officialogvictor:

"Not gonna lie the bike man neat and fine pass portable."

@meenah_collection245:

"God father awon single mother association."

Portable meets his lookalike at an event

Singer Portable met his lookalike while performing at an event, and he had to stop to approach him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the guy had one of his signature hairstyles, Portable, wearing a white singlet and looking dark like Portable.

When he attempted to leave the event venue, some men had to stop him, and they gave him Portable's jacket.

Source: Legit.ng