Singer Portable is not resting anytime soon as he has continued to criticise his fourth wife Ashabi Simple

He made a video lambasting her for daring to climb on his social relevance to advertise for his fans

His continued vituperations made fans wonder what Ashabi Simple saw in him, and they described him as her enemy

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has continued to be a thorn in the flesh of his fourth wife Ashabi Simple.

Portable and Ashabi Simple have continued to put their unending issues online, giving fans reasons to talk about them. Image credit: @portablebaeby, @Ashabi Simple

In a video, he revealed that some of his fans would reach out to him to do influencing jobs for them. When he called his price, they would leave him and go to Ashabi who charges quite lower for the same service.

This made him uncomfortable because it is the money he gets that he uses to build his house and buy his expensive cars.

He feels Ashabi is competing with him and it is not proper and he advises her to emulate his first wife who is loyal to him.

His fourth wife is currently on a vacation in Qatar and he had slammed her for travelling with his unborn baby. The drama between the singer and the mother of his children seems to have no end yet.

Watch the video below:

Netizens flaw Portable

Several social media users have reacted to the video of Portable calling out his second wife. See some of the comments below:

@kharamel_pinklosh:

"When you mistakenly marry your enemy, no peace."

@bim_bola_:

"It would have been better if Ashabi married a farmer rather than this Ashiere."

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"Marry a man that will want you to progress in life. He wants them to be under him. Make we no marry agbako."

@naija.bakers:

"He knows his power over them is financial stability and he doesn’t want it for them. Ladies go and hustle and close your legs."

@official_kenny111:

"All the women that married this guy, this is what y’all deserve. Make he drag una mama and papa join sef!"

@accuratelady:

"Portable house of commotion button."

Ashabi Simple leaves Naija

Legit.ng earlier reported that amidst a recent video of Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, that leaked online, a new update about her emerged.

On her social media page, clips of the actress boarding a flight out of Nigeria as she headed to Qatar had sparked massive reactions online.

Recall that Ashabi Simple is currently pregnant and is set to deliver another child for controversial singer Portable.

