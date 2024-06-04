Portable and his 4th wife, Ashabi Simple, have been sighted playing a romantic scene a few hours after the singer dragged her

Zazu had slammed her for taking his unborn baby abroad without his permission, as he also blasted online in-laws advising her

In the viral clip, the two were having a romantic discussion and Portable was obviously happy with it

A romantic video of street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, and his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple has been sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu had opened up about the rumour surrounding his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple. He confirmed that she was pregnant and had travelled abroad. He also slammed her for going without his permission.

In the video, they were having a romantic discussion as Portable was laying on a couch. The smile of satisfaction was written all over his face. However, their discussion was not audible to their fans.

Ashabi Simple and Portable display love during call. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple applies makeup

In the recording, the mother of one was seen using her lip gloss and making up her face as if she was going out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her husband smiled at her as he watched her observe her beauty routine.

This is not the first time that Portable and Ashabi Simple will be fighting publicly and making up later on.

The Zeh Nation boss had dragged her once for disrespecting his first wife, Bewaji. The singer and Ashabi had a hot confrontation online, but they later settled it.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable and his 4th wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@tomi_yem:

"Keeping up with the Zazus"

@official_yanki_:

"War in zoo kingdom."

@che_eseball_:

"We all need to sue Portable and his baby mamas for this mental and emotional stress wey dem dey give us! Kilodé? Na only Una dey?"

@everything_beneath_hub:

"Keeping up with Portable and his wives."

@seun_lapace:

"Nothing wey anybody wan tell me. Portable dey use soap."

@thomas.joan:

"Portable don add sugar for him stew ,cause what is dis."

@lushbybukky:

"If you want to suffer in life deal with a Pisces man. This is coming from a Pisces woman! They are no good!"

@billionaire_kennyrhoda2:

Them don know his weakness Portable go come now dey say u are not a queen of anything, them know u before, who sabi u."

@maryjane_____1:

"Na jazz? Or just illiteracy because how is he bagging these women? How?!"

@yettygold008:

"This is not even funny Ashanti needs help ASAP."

Portable visits Asabi on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple showed off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The mother of one, who graduated in 2023, marked her birthday on Wednesday, January 11, and Portable was the first person to wish her well.

She said she was not her husband's favourite, but he still showed up for her. Ashabi displayed the luxury items her husband gave her, including sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and others.

Source: Legit.ng