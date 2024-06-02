One of the most famous faces that was at Wembley for the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund was American rapper Jay-Z

The hip-hop icon was seen arriving at Wembley Stadium with so much panache as he joined thousands of other football lovers to watch the great game between the finalists

However, it was the rapper's slimmer look that stirred the most reactions from netizens and how quickly he has lost so much weight

International American hip-hop icon Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, was one of the most famous faces at the 2024 UEFA Champions League final in London.

The American rapper was at Wembley to watch the UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Clips of American rapper Jay-Z at the Wembley Stadium for the 2024 UCL final goes viral. Photo credit: @realmadrid/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Jay-Z was seen waving to Madrid fans as he walked across the ground and exchanging greetings as he checked out the stadium.

However, Jay-Z's new slimmer look caught the attention of netizens after the clip of him at Wembley went viral.

See the viral clip below:

See clips of Vini Jr celebrating his UCL win with Jay-Z:

Fans react to Jay-Z's clip at UCL final

The American rapper is a lover of sports and has attended Basketball finals several times, picking a spot at the courtside.

However, it seems he has taken an interest in football. Netizens couldn't get over the rapper's new look.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how some legends like JJ Okocha predicted the outcome of the 2024 UCL finals.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Jay-Z's video:

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"Boss. This ones money na water."

@shakurb2b_:

"Charles okocha close associate."

@wonderwonder8_:

"I left the dope game with my record-clean."

@classifiedboy11:

"Just imagine say na C ronaldo pass those ppl front una for deh hear suiiiiiiii! But later one mumu go com out to say Jay z is bigger than Ronaldo. Enijeyan."

@nwachukwuemioma:

"Why is it that they all become super rich and start acting and looking crazy?"

@mikenparis:

"No ice on his neck , but richer than all your musicians with plenty ice on their neck."

@21__choppa:

"Great pple Dey always copy great pple na why baddo dey swag these days like Jay Z."

@enascruzgram:

"Put me anywhere on gods green earth, I’ll triple my worth… you no fit listen to jayz songs make you no double your hustle."

@bycstoreabuja:

"Old man with the swag of a college kid."

@eichiemoses31:

"E dn really dy old he jaw dn dy fall small small."

Jay-Z jams to Lojay’s Monalisa in his car

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Jay-Z jamming to the Nigerian hit song Monalisa by Lojay which went viral.

The music entrepreneur was on his way to Michael Rubin's all-white party at the Hamptons on July 4, 2023 when the clip surfaced online.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports, and music were in attendance, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Source: Legit.ng