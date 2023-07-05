American superstar artist Jay Z caught the attention of Nigerians with a video of him and his family loudly listening to Lojay's hit single Monalisa

The music tycoon was on his way to Michael Rubin's all-white party that was held at Hamptons on July 4th when he was sighted by entertainment journalist Adesope

Lojay's infectious jam, Monalisa, was released in June 2021, featuring the hotshot producer Sarz, until 2022, when a remix was done with Chris Brown

American record producer Jay Z recently sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media scene with a video of himself loudly jamming to Lojay's hit track, Monalisa.

The music entrepreneur was on his way to Michael Rubin's all-white party at the Hamptons on July 4th.

Jay Z and family jam to Nigerian singer Lojay's viral hit, Monalisa. Credit: @dailyloud, @lojaymusic

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports, and music were in attendance, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A video captured by the Afrobeats podcaster Adesope and sighted by Legit.ng saw Jay Z and his family driving by while blasting Lojay's viral sensation, Monalisa.

Lojay's irresistible jam, Monalisa, was released in June 2021, featuring the hotshot producer Sarz. Later in 2022, a remix of the song was made with Chris Brown, and it made its debut entry at number 8 on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart Hot 100.

Jay Z's video sparks reactions

Nigerians online were quick to celebrate, while many noted that Afrobeats has gone far and global to be stunned by such. See their comments below

klassiq_kunle:

"Monalisa is one of the most underrated Afro beats songs I’m glad it’s getting the well deserved flowers."

nascent4ever:

"You all should stop seeing afro beats as an upcoming cus we already took over."

vigra_inc:

"Why are you puzzled Last Last was one of his top play list last year , even Obama."

sammy_fred0:

"Na we Dey Reign."

cedric_kgboy:

"Afrobeats."

Source: Legit.ng