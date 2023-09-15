While still in grief for the late Nigerian music star Mohbad, music executive Soso Sobrekon reminisced about the final cherished moments they had together two days before the tragedy

The entertainment magnate fondly recalled the sheer joy of being in the company of the late singer

Soso revealed that he had done a transaction with the deceased to perform in his upcoming concerts in Ibadan and Ado Ekiti

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Still mourning the late Nigerian music talent who died early, music executive Soso Sobrekon shared his last priceless moments with the deceased two days before his death.

The entertainment tycoon noted how cheerful and fun it was to be with the deceased at their last gathering in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Soso Soberekon reminisces about the last moments with Mohabd and his family Credit: @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Soso painfully disclosed his sealed deal with the singer to perform at a concert he was hosting in Ibadan and Ado Ekiti soon.

Taking to his caption, Soso Sobrekon wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Still in shock This life Mohbad.

"We were together a few days ago, we had a good show and you also introduced ur wife & son to me. We had a smooth transaction,you were supposed to perform in Ibadan & Ado Ekiti next for me. You called to appreciate me for booking you when you got home after the show in Ikorodu.You were smiling all through,you made us laugh also. Young King. Rest well."

See his post below:

Soso Sobrekon’s post on Mohbad sparks reactions

See what netizens consoled the entertainment guru:

funnyboy1._:

"People wey do this young man like this will never rest sososobrokon God bless you sir."

djdimplenipple:

"I remember the discussion we had about you trying to work with him,we believed in him so much, this is heartbreaking May God accept his soul, Amen ."

godisable1215:

"He literally have the feelings door to eternity is about to open to him and decided to create remarkable memories for his love ones. . Rest on champ."

iamtheone_aa:

"So many Folks were helping him on the LOW. his career was coming to limelight again. but GOD KNOWS BEST. his song PEACE was my comfort song REST WELL."

nosakaduna0147:

"@sososoberekon God bless you boss! You see that part you said he called you when he got home and appreciated you for booking him. That goes a long way to show the kind of person he is and God bless you for reaching out to him too because the issue of booking was one of the things he complained about. I just wanna plead with you baba all men get their individual stress e nor easy for anybody including you. Abeg make una try carry the son along. Let the love extend to the son because it’s not gonna be easy for the young lady to raise that little man alone."

p.j.haircollection:

"Then never talk Watin do this boy, to be frank and now the dead can’t speak."

asorobeat001:

"Abeg make una no forget his son ooo he gave us LIGTH before he left abeg don’t forget LIGHT ."

kizzyservicehubltd:

"Great man - Thanks for doing your bit when it mattered most. Nothing in life is guraranteed. May his soul rest in eternal bliss."

Mohbad’s Album Blessed shoots to no 1 on Apple Music

Meanwhile, the late Mohbad's latest album, Blessed, took the number one spot on Apple's Album chart.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, and this is his first chart-topping project since he joined the music industry.

Sadly, the deceased did not attain such a feat while alive.

Source: Legit.ng