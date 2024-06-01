UEFA Champions League Final: 3 Stunning Records Broken as Real Madrid Beats Dortmund for 15th Title
- History was made at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday, June 1, as Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund to lift their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy
- Two second-half goals from full-back Dani Carvajal and forward Vinicius Junior were all the Spanish giants needed to rubbish Dortmund's hope of a second Champions League crown
- In this article, Legit.ng spotlights three interesting records shattered by Real Madrid's players and coach after their final win
German side Borussia Dortmund's wait for their first Champions League trophy in 27 years would have to wait as Real Madrid defeated them by 2-0 in an epic final played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.
Dortmund were punished for their first-half misses as second-half strikes from Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal and forward Vinicius Junior handed the Spanish giants their record-setting 15th Champions League crown.
Aside from the historic win, three notable UEFA Champions League records were set by some Real Madrid players and their coach, Carlo Ancelotti.
1. Players with the most Champions League titles
According to UEFA's official website, the players with the most Champions League titles are now Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric ( both with six titles). They are closely followed by ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who has five.
2. Players with most Champions League final appearances
Officially, the players with the most Champions League finals appearances are all Real Madrid players. They are Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, and Luka Modric, all of whom have six appearances.
Others tied with the same number of appearances (six) are Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid).
3. Coach with the most Champions League titles
No surprise, the coach with the most Champions League titles is Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician has now won five in total.
He won the trophy with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 and again with Real Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024.
Man's earlier UEFA Champions League final prediction
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man who correctly predicts games had released his prediction for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.
@callum_wm gave his prediction in a TikTok video, which got people talking. In the TikTok video, @callum_wm, who had accurately predicted matches in the past, said Real Madrid would win by a goal to nil to become a historic 15-time champion.
Callum went further to name Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham as the only scorer of the match. He added that Real Madrid's central midfielder Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta would emerge as the player of the match.
