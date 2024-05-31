Actor Kunle Remi recently shared fun videos of some of his colleagues' sleeping posture at a movie location

Kunle Remi, who was awake while others slept, shared clips of Hilda Baci, Chidi Mokeme, Swanky Jerry, among others, sleeping

The actor's videos have since spurred hilarious comments from celebrities as well as his fans and followers

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has left social media users laughing over videos from a movie location he recently shared online.

The videos captured how some Nigerian celebrities in the movie industry slept at night after a long day on set.

Kunle Remi shares celebrities' sleeping postures. Credit: @kunleremiofficial @hildabaci

While others were asleep at a movie location, Kunle Remi, who was awake, made fun of his colleagues on set as he recorded the unaware moment.

The videos featured Kiekie, Hilda Baci, Tamesan, AMVCA Best Actress winner Kehinde Bankole, Chidi Mokeme, Swanky Jerry, Idia Aisien, and many more.

Watch a video of Kiekie, Hilda Baci, and others sleeping below:

See another video below:

Reactions trail Kunle Remi's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens laughed over clips of Hilda Baci, who slept with her mouth open. Read some of the comments below:

_kehindebankole:

"Now you’re going to have it kunle!! Beta run & hide!!"

kie_kie__:

"THIS IS THE FINAL STRAW!!!! You wee hear it! Nobody shuuuuu beg me please !!!."

hildabaci:

"Ahhhhh the battle line has been drawn."

sharonooja:

"I’m so glad I didn’t fall victim ."

chidimokeme:

"There is no sleep for the wicked finally makes sense."

king_rooben_of_africa:

"Hilda is me when I have had a long day. Very much relatable ."

bomaakpore:

"Kunle Wetin you dey do when everybody they sleep ? Lol."

c_s_closet:

"Hilda will not forgive you."

