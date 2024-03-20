Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Somadina Anyama has finally reacted to some comments trending on social media about his relationship with Angel

Soma's reaction came days after Angel had stirred emotions on social media with comments about her being or no longer being in a relationship with her BBNaija lover

The reality TV star, in a post shared on his X page, asked those who were looking forward to the crash of his relationship to look forward and leave him and his lover alone

Big Brother Naija star and fast-rising singer Somadina Anyama, aka Soma, recently shared some comments on his social media page that have got people talking.

The reality TV star and his BBNaija lover, Angel Smith, have been in the news over the last few weeks with hints about their relationship hitting the bricks.

BBNaija star Soma finally broke his silence to address the report about him breaking up with Angel. Photo credit: @soma_apex/@angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel's recent comment about her and Soma not dragging themselves online even if they were not together had opened a can of worms.

Soma quells rumours about breaking up with Angel

However, with Soma Apex's recent comment on his X handle with a corroborating video on his Instagram page, it seems evident that Angel's statement was misunderstood.

Soma stylishly cleared the air in the trending post, noting that he won't allow anybody to put him under undue pressure.

Soma also told the detractors of his relationship with Angel to leave them alone and look for other things to keep their minds occupied.

See Somadina's post below:

Netizens react to Soma's post about Angel

Here are some of the comments that trailed Soma's post as he quell the trending rumours that he and Angel have broken up:

@che_fav:

"Lmao, any smart person would know those two have not broken up. Lucy met Angel at Queen's wedding which was just few days ago and obviously sent regards through Angel to Soma. They MAY be having r/ship issues just as most r/ships do but they've managed to avoid being messy about it on the internet yet some j0blêss girls have taken it upon themselves to sh@melêssly drag Angel for NOTHING."

@iam_saye_:

"Nobody can beat Angel in a polished word fight."

@__cutebootygirl:

"They are still together ooo. They both went for a party yesterday."

@kennypearl95_:

"Funniest part is that , they planned it."

@bushcalofer:

"Exactly everything shows that somgel are still together."

@cookie_hospice:

"But really Angel is always minding her business. I don’t know what the hate is about."

@stardomgys:

"Am I the only one tired of these BBN yearly relationships wahala."

@goziem_chi:

"Somgel4lf❤️❤️❤️ two production haters on the mud."

@Musicjudge20820:

"So they talk but enjoy the clout , that come with it..yeyebrity."

@Deeee_gate:

"lol. Soma Wetin de occur."

@AdebimpeKudirat:

"They should go and drag their tiger gen I love the bars you gave them."

@fresh_iboboi:

"Man up bro, that babe Don too wash you since BBN days. Fix up you be man."

Angel reacts to report about having a mystery man

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Angel reacted to some allegation about her ending her relationship with Soma because of a mystery man.

It was also alleged that she shared the picture of a mystery man on her Insta story. According to the report, some netizens also alleged that Angel and Soma unfollowed each other on the networking app.

Source: Legit.ng