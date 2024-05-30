“They Look Good Together”: Viral Pic Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s Mum Getting Cozy at a Party Trends
- A picture of music mogul Don Jazzy and the mother of one of his signees, Ayra Starr, has sparked conversations on social media
- Ayra has been gearing up to release her third studio album lately, and she recently threw a listening party
- Photos and clips from the listening party have been emerging on social media, and a particular picture of Ayra's boss, Don Jazzy, and her mum has got people talking online
Nigerian music executive and producer Colins Ajereh recently trended online after a photo of him and Ayra Starr's mum at a party went viral.
The images have sparked mixed conversations on social media, with many suggesting that Don Jazzy might have found his long-lost love.
Ayra Starr is one of Don Jazzy's signees with his label Mavin Records. The young songstress is set to drop her studio album, and there's been a lot of buzz about it lately.
She recently hosted a listening party for the new album, at which Don Jazzy and her mum were both present.
The trending photos of Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mum were taken days after the album listening party.
See the viral images below:
Netizens gush over Ayra Starr's mum
Reactions have trailed the viral photos of Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mum. One recurring comment about Ayra Starr's mum is how beautiful she is despite having a child as old as Ayra.
Below are some of the comments that trailed the viral pics:
@m4_4x_osula:
"They look good together."
@jakarta2474:
"Na old women de turn me on this days Omo belike my life don de spoil."
@drexxcater:
"Neat classy older ladies."
@funny_dave2:
"Make he just marry am. they match."
@ade_sun_interior_exterior:
"The mother that father my mother."
@d3mmyking:
"Aunty Nene."
@peopleloadedtv:
"Is don baba Ayra starr father."
@ayam_palesh:
"Forever together."
@elblizlamar:
"So don jazzy nah ayrra star papa wow."
@dharey06:
"Make them marry they both look perfect for each other."
@lilzynco:
"That’s his new babe oo!"
Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr
Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.
In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.
This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.
