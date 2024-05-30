BBNaija's ex- housemate, Ka3na has marked the first death anniversary of her late husband with lovely picture collage

In the post, the two loved up at different positions as she stated that she and her daughter missed him dearly in the last one year

Fans were quick to troll her by telling her that she was divorced from him before his death last year

Reality show star, Kate Jones better known as Ka3na, has marked the first year of living without her husband, Jones.

The controversial woman, who paid homage to the river goddess, shared a picture collage of the great time she spent with her man. In the pictures, she was heavily pregnant as her man kissed her growing tummy.

However, fans were quick to remind her that she was divorced from the man before his died last year, so she shouldn't remember him.

Ka3na marks anniversary of husband death. Photo credit @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na replies haters

Putting up a lengthy response and disclaimer, the reality star, who was dragged recently, said she was legally and traditionally married to her man.

She also mentioned that she has no intention of remarrying after his death as she was still his widow. The mother of one also noted that she was not ready to change from her husband's name any time soon.

Warning her distractors, she noted that they should stay off her neck.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the show star. Here are some of the comments below:

@jane_orah:

"He’s the father of her daughter and they once loved each other so it’s not bad abeg they once shared beautiful memories."

@jecintaezeamama:

"Take heart dear."

@ng_emma002:

"It's well with you and Lila,may he keep resting with the Lord."

@binkyzee:

"Like u actually miss him."

@de_royal_charles:

"One year already keep being the strongest queen which u see he lord is ur strength."

@everythingmayowa:

"Girl I like you but you yourself told us you divorced that man, even came online to celebrate your divorce….Don’t add to my anger this morning please."

@celebrity_craft:

"Bus lady you talk too much...the first info u said u were separated from ur partner, you don drop this one you have no intentions of remarrying or dropping ur late husband's name."

marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"Sebi na you tell us say u don divorce. Abi I no get memory again ni."

@perpdyke:

"Something that we heard from u madam dey play."

@henryzahid5:

"Na from comments section some people go follow go prison."

Ka3na pulls down Instagram account

Legit.ng had reported how netizens took to social media to pray for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

A quick search for the reality star's Instagram page showed she took down her account from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng