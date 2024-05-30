DJ Cuppy has shared a marriage proposal she received from a secret admirer via her email

The billionaire daughter, who recently parted ways with her ex-lover Ryan Taylor, turned to God for help in making a choice

Cuppy's response to the secret admirer's proposal has stirred reactions, with some netizens encouraging her to give love another chance

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire’s heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola Florence, aka DJ Cuppy, is making headlines over a marriage proposal she received via email from a secret admirer.

The 31-year-old disc jockey, in a post via her Instastory, flaunted the proposal as her anonymous lover intelligently quoted a Bible verse to win her over.

DJ Cuppy shares proposal message from admirer. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Following her separation from her ex-fiancé Ryan Taylor in 2023, Cuppy has repeatedly dropped different posts about relationships and love.

The recent proposal caught Cuppy's attention as she captioned it with a message to God asking if he is the one.

She also revealed plans to attend a Christian program in hopes of meeting the secret admirer.

“Lord, could he be the one. I just might attend G.M.I 2024. Recount me in," Cuppy wrote.

See a screenshot of Cuppy's post below:

Reactions as Cuppy receives marriage proposal

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

brbsextoysnigeria:

"Cuppy is such a sweet girl I hope she finds live soon."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"I like how she’s unapologetically about what she want , and may God grant her heart desires."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Person Dey catch cruise una wan turn am to serious matter for comment section. Mtshew."

heythisisyourstar:

"She’s feeling pressured I understand her shaa but once you’re too desperate to get married you fit make wrong choice."

rnzlbrd:

"You sure say you get good behavior ??"

Cuppy regrets engagement with ex

DJ Cuppy also spoke about one of the major life lessons she learned last year. She admitted that one of her biggest regrets from 2023 was not saying no to a fiancé she should have said no to.

Cuppy claimed she had one of her most difficult years in 2023 because she hadn’t learned to say no.

“I didn’t say no to a fiancé I should’ve said no to. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I couldn’t say no," she said.

