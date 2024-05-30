Nigerian music superstar Davido recently trended on social media after he launched his cryptocurrency

Amid the buzz around the new coin launch, some fans of OBO have taken to social media to drag other Nigerian celebs who once tried to promote their cryptos

Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy has been the one receiving the most bashing as netizens dug up his old tweets where he tried to promote his cryptocurrency in 2021

Renowned Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently launched a cryptocurrency called $Davido.

Since its launch, the singer's Meme Coin has been trending across multiple social media platforms.

Old tweets of Burna Boy re-emerge online amid Davido's crypto launch. Photo credit: @davido/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

However, something the singer's fans recently did to one of his arch-rivals, Burna Boy, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Davido's fans mock Burna Boy

Fans of Davido have dug up an old Burna Boy tweet where he tried to launch his own Meme Coin. But the entire endeavour failed.

Amid the recent buzz about Davido's coin launch and how well it is performing, some fans of the 30BG boss have been firing digs at Burna Boy, noting that their principal carries much more influence than the Spaceship Lord.

The old tweet confirmed that in 2021, Burna Boy tried launching his cryptocurrency and some NFTs.

Burna Boy's tweet announcing the launch of his own coin:

See how netizens reacted to Burna's launch

Here are some of the comments that trailed the re-emergence of Burna Boy's old tweet:

@Deejay_Sequence:

"Werey fit run m@d if he see this Davido massive influence this night."

@Mercy17190090:

"Maybe later dip."

@AFROFUSION_GT:

"How do you feel this morning?"

@Engr_Ashile:

"This one can’t dip na the difference be that."

@Corliion:

"Currency ti o le dip lailai. We dey where d money dey."

@rrrrrrrrriiita:

"This $Davido coin will never dip unlike ODG."

@fineboytunde_:

"To the moon."

@favy_9:

"Now burna's comment section is now like davido comment section."

Davido spent N927 million in a day

Davido, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

The Unavailable singer is known for speaking about his finances, among others.

Source: Legit.ng