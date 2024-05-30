Davido Sends Message to Fans Amid His Crashed Crypto Coin: “Thanks for Joining My Community”
- Nigerian singer Davido reacted to the pandemonium he stirred in the Cryptocurrency market recently
- Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, May 29, the former DMW boss announced the meme coin, which runs on the Solana blockchain
- However, a few hours after that, the market value of his coin depreciated, leading to several calls outs, which he has addressed
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has appreciated his fans and supporters despite the negative reactions to his dipped crypto coin, $DAVIDO.
The internet currency was released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, causing excitement among his admirers and enthusiasts.
To achieve his project, Davido collaborated with leading blockchain platforms Phantom and Solana.
Initially, $DAVIDO soared, reaching a market value of $10 million in four hours and gaining traction on DEX Screener.
However, the elation was short-lived, as the coin's value fell the following day, Thursday, May 30.
Davido appreciates fans
Hours after he was called out by a large number of aggrieved netizens, the former DMW boss thanked everyone who joined the $DAVIDO community early enough.
He further claimed that some selected persons were lucky to receive $100 via the Solana platform.
"Those who joined the space with me and @blknoiz06 got to witness me creating my @phantom wallet and receive $100 via the @solana network in a matter of seconds!"
See his tweets below:
Davido sparks reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@Ogo4200:
"After you don carry our money run."
@iamhbozz:
"Thank you too cos you earned me millions."
Wizkid stirs chaos as he advises fans amid rumours of Davido's dipped meme coin: "U don start again"
@b_pastor1:
"001 your coin turned out to be a scam .Nigerians are not happy with you."
@W0LF0FCRYPT0:
"You were dumping while on the space bruv."
@JuliusElum:
"We can still make this project great David, All you n ed is responsible team and a good advisory board. Your influence is global and relating your influence to just a pump and dump crypto project isn't great. My DM is open for a talk."
@osere_x:
"So your 30billion for account don finish , you come start ponzi."
@EmaazDr:
"AGAIN, THEY SAY YOU ARE A FRAUD. I DUNNO IF YOU HEARD."
@bigHotbaby1:
"Enjoy yourself 001 you didn’t force anybody…. Don’t stress it."
Orphanages appreciate Davido
In a recently released letter, the Coalition of Orphanages and Children's Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) appreciated Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' over his generous donation to the body.
In February 2024, Davido made headlines after announcing a whopping N300 million donation to orphanages nationwide. COCHIN confirmed being a beneficiary of the singer's benevolent act.
According to the body, 42 of the coalition's 52 members benefited from the donation. The coalition stressed that no Nigerian, including the government, had shown such support before.
