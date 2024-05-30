A man has said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new Davido coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution

Cryptocurrency experts are reacting to the introduction of $DAVIDO coin, a new crypto meme launched by singer David Adeleke.

A Nigerian man has, however, warned that it would be better to trade with caution while trading Davido Coin.

Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts on social media are reacting to the introduction of the new #Davido meme coin.

The man said tactics should be used while investing in Davido Coin. Photo credit: Instagram/Davido and Getty Images/ArtistGNDphotography/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In a post, the Nigerian man OurFavOnlineDoc, advised traders not to rush the Davido Coin without proper tact.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said those who buy the coin and who are not tactical cryptocurrency experts could lose their money.

His words:

"Please be careful of that $davido coin. If you are not a tactical expert on cryptocurrency, you will lose your money in a split second. This is not financial advice. This is only telling you if you don’t do your own research and just follow blindly, you will cry like a bushbaby."

See the post below:

Reactions as Davido launches cryptocurrency meme

@Jt4F said:

"Stop scaring away the prospective EL."

@DjYupzy said:

"The rich want to continue getting rich at the expense of the poor, meme coin don turn wetin everybody dey buy lol."

@floraD_explorer said:

"Boss remove that bush baby. Person wei cry like that suppose be admitted for LUTH."

@papilayi said:

"No sensible person will believe that they’ll get rich in this manner."

@Izuchukwuokide said:

"Which one is DAVIDO coin again?"

@Babatunde1718 said:

"Make dem no learn."

Lady mines coins on Tapswap

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.

Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.

According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.

Source: Legit.ng