Regina Daniels' Mum, Rita has expressed utmost pride in her daughter after she celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary

Recall that the young actress and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, flooded the internet with beautiful images and videos from their anniversary celebration

Regina's mother has now taken to her Instagram page, where she penned a lengthy message filled with prayers

It was a beautiful moment for Rita Daniels as she witnessed her 23-year-old daughter's fifth anniversary.

The actress and her husband, senator Ned Nwoko, clocked five years in holy matrimony on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Rita Daniels prays for daughter Regina on her fifth wedding anniversary. credit: @rita.daniels06, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media, Regina's mother showered her daughter and son-in-law with prayers and beautiful words as they continued their marital journey.

"Happy anniversary my pride" - Rita Daniels

Regina's mother said nothing but kind words and prayers in her Instagram message to her daughter.

She prayed to God, who had kept them safe and together for five years, to keep them together for longer. The actress also prayed for God's guidance and direction in their lives.

Rita Daniels wrote:

"May God continue to bless your union. As you celebrate another year of togetherness, may you be showered with abundant blessings Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and God’s blessings.Father, you have kept them together for these five years."

"Your infinite grace, goodness, mercy, and protection have always been a part of their marriage. I pray that the power of Christ that sanctifies all will preserve their marriage and guide them in the direction you desire."

See Rita Daniel's post here:

It will be recalled that Legit.ng previously reported that Regina and Ned stepped out for a private dinner on Tuesday, May 28 to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

The mother of two boys looked stunning in a red dress, while her husband, Ned, looked dashing.

Ned Nwoko pens assurance messages to Regina

Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has dropped a sweet message to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.

Like the Nollywood actress, the Nigerian sensator shared fun photos on his social media timeline.

Ned also assured Regina Daniels that their love story was only starting, a comment that has left fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng