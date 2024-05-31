Viral internet personality SaidaBoj ignited another heated episode online as she slammed popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)

Recall that the outspoken young girl has been in the news for a couple days since her appearance on Nedu's podcast, the Honest Bunch

A video trended on social media as Saida spoke about how she has passed BBNaija level and took a swipe at Lekki boys

Viral social media user Saida BOJ, bragged about her influence and how she would have made a difference on the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

The influencer, who recently received strong backlash for her remarks on "talking stage" and billing men for money, claimed that she has passed the stage of the reality show.

In a recent interview with popular media personality Egungun of Lagos, Saida revealed that she had gone for the auditions three times and was not picked.

However, she did emphasise that the denial was at the show organisers' loss because she would have made it interesting for them.

"I don't think I can go for Big Brother, I feel like I have passed that stage. I've done Big Brother like thrice but dem no pick me. Na their loss cos I go make una show hot. Now, I don pass una stage. They have to pay me to come to the show now."

She further shared her take on Lekki boys and mainland boys. The TikToker argued that Lekki boys didn't have as much money as they claimed and used the word "baby" to highlight their irrelevance.

SaidaBoj's views on BBNaija and Lekki boys stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mcedopikin:

"Every year for this country , we go just give attention to one craze , then use our hand take trend the craze by ourselves, later the craze go con get disciples and other aspiring small small craze who sees her as role model . No Wahala sha , una Goodafternoon oh."

joyceline_kay:

"Na she tell Egungun to say that’s massive I love this girl werey."

sucessful_anonymous_hush:

"This girl local somehow see as she dey hold the phone make they know say na big phone she hold."

t.peller7:

"This girl sabi contents to keep people talking mehn #"

dr_succy:

"Someone said if they should put Saida’s brain inside a bird, it'll fly backwards."

realquinpinky:

"I’m not her fan but that part she said “ men can never be pleased but they do what they like” is 100% true!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

What transpired between SaidaBoj and Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng also reported that Dat Warri Girl criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj responded in a video, throwing insults at the content creator and warning her never to interfere in her case.

