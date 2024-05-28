Nigerian rapper Erigga has weighed in on the viral comment made by Saida Boj during her talk with Nedu on his podcast show

Erigga, however, angrily took to his official Twitter page and went on a ranting spree, slamming Saida in the process

Nigerian Indigenous rapper Erhiga Agarivbie is unhappy about a narrative currently trending on social media, which content creator Saida Boj instigated.

She noted that maintaining her beauty is not easy, so she should be rewarded for it. Nedu firmly opposed her notion, but the viral video has attracted many others, including Erigga.

Erigga Lambastes Saida on Twitter

Erigga generally engages in social media discourses that do not align with his thought process. On Twitter, the singer opined that a sense of entitlement, such as Saida's, should not exist.

See Erriga's series of Tweets below:

He quizzed her about how much her father had given to her mother during their talking stage.

He also mentioned that they needed a social critic, VDM, who was recently remanded in prison, to comment on the situation.

See Tweet below:

In another tweet, the rapper jabbed Nedu for never bringing reasonable people to the show.

Eventually, he advised Nigerians not to follow the majority but the right way and never to be afraid of losing people.

Nigerians react to Erigga's Tweets:

Erigga's tweets have sparked reactions from fans. See some below:

@yungmike001:

"E go too sweet me bcos na mad people dey don dey invite come talk for podcasts now."

@AdeagboAdekunl3:

"Lol. Men wey just wan chop clean mouth and spend everything they have so that they can reach there."

@charlie16434869:

"Funny enough men really dey her dm."

@wizkidfc_:

"Because of ?"

@Banana10yz:

"Some men are nothing to write home about."

@naijahustlerr:

"I dey pissed pass you Chief."

@CollinsMilliz:

"No worry that werey na ashawo."

@gemyoruba:

"Hmmm, erigga na bad person."

@ChukwuekeUgonna:

"Always follow the right way even though it’s lonely. I pray bring good starts to actually pay."

