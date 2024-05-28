Erigga Brutally Berates Saida For Demanding to be Paid For Her Beauty: "With Her DIY Makeup?"
- Nigerian rapper Erigga has weighed in on the viral comment made by Saida Boj during her talk with Nedu on his podcast show
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Saida demanded to be paid for her beauty by any man who entered a talking stage with her
- Erigga, however, angrily took to his official Twitter page and went on a ranting spree, slamming Saida in the process
Nigerian Indigenous rapper Erhiga Agarivbie is unhappy about a narrative currently trending on social media, which content creator Saida Boj instigated.
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saida and Nedu had a heated argument after she insisted that any man who gets into a talking stage with her must pay her in 24 hours.
She noted that maintaining her beauty is not easy, so she should be rewarded for it. Nedu firmly opposed her notion, but the viral video has attracted many others, including Erigga.
Erigga Lambastes Saida on Twitter
Erigga generally engages in social media discourses that do not align with his thought process. On Twitter, the singer opined that a sense of entitlement, such as Saida's, should not exist.
See Erriga's series of Tweets below:
He quizzed her about how much her father had given to her mother during their talking stage.
He also mentioned that they needed a social critic, VDM, who was recently remanded in prison, to comment on the situation.
See Tweet below:
In another tweet, the rapper jabbed Nedu for never bringing reasonable people to the show.
Eventually, he advised Nigerians not to follow the majority but the right way and never to be afraid of losing people.
Nigerians react to Erigga's Tweets:
Erigga's tweets have sparked reactions from fans. See some below:
@yungmike001:
"E go too sweet me bcos na mad people dey don dey invite come talk for podcasts now."
@AdeagboAdekunl3:
"Lol. Men wey just wan chop clean mouth and spend everything they have so that they can reach there."
@charlie16434869:
"Funny enough men really dey her dm."
@wizkidfc_:
"Because of ?"
@Banana10yz:
"Some men are nothing to write home about."
@naijahustlerr:
"I dey pissed pass you Chief."
@CollinsMilliz:
"No worry that werey na ashawo."
@gemyoruba:
"Hmmm, erigga na bad person."
@ChukwuekeUgonna:
"Always follow the right way even though it’s lonely. I pray bring good starts to actually pay."
Erigga laments heartbreaking job situation in Delta state
Nigerian rapper Erigga has expressed his displeasure over the distressing situation of jobs in Delta state.
In a series of tweets on Elon Musk's X, the Nigerian shared that the only jobs available were to engage in fraudulent acts.
He also expressed concern for the future of graduates in the state, adding that the only way was to get connected with politicians.
