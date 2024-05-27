A Nigerian man who married an Oyinbo woman shared the moment they made their wedding official at the court

In the video, the young man posed for photos with his bride, who appeared just as thrilled to be married to him

They posed for various photos in their wedding attire, their smiles reflecting their happiness and fulfilment

A Nigerian man recently married an Oyinbo woman and shared their joyful court wedding moments online.

In the video, the couple, both beaming with excitement, posed for numerous photos.

Nigerian lady marries Oyinbo. Photo credit: @jessysammy3

Source: TikTok

Man gets married to Oyinbo woman

Dressed in their beautiful wedding attire, their happiness and fulfilment were evident in their radiant smiles, as shown by @jessysammy3.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Banne2022 said:

“Congratulations to you both such a lovely couple.”

Marika wrote:

“I am happy for you both wishing all the best.”

Tiffe commented:

“Beautiful, congratulations!”

Realbaebie also commented:

“Love is a beautiful thing.”

Colleen AIINChinedu:

“Beautiful bride! Your dress is beautiful!”

Sarny:

“Beautiful couple.”

Baba Veron:

“Where una day see love abeg.”

Peterside Charming:

“Pure smiles from the heart.”

Black Life matters:

“My dream bro can you just tell me how you met such beautiful white lovely lady. Am now in Dubai and my dream is to meet one in my life who could mean everything for me coz am still single and no kid.”

Man marries Oyinbo woman at Ikoyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A man is so happy that he has finally married his Oyinbo hearthrob at the Federal Marriage Registry, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The couple have shared a video on TikTok to celebrate their union and friends and well-wishers are congratulating them.

The couple pledged love to each other and noted that they are committed to their love forever.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding. The Oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video.

Source: Legit.ng