Lola Omotayo Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, recently made a gorgeous post online amid her brother-in-law Paul Okoye's new marriage.

Recall that Rudeboy, one of the Psquare singers, married his young beau Ivy Ifeoma over the weekend.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye shares gorgeous videos of herself amid brother-in-law's new wedding ceremony. Credit: @iamkingrudy, @lolaomotayo-okoye

Amid all the videos and pictures that went viral online, the Afrobeats artist's twin brother (Peter Okoye) was not seen in any, spurring netizens' speculation.

In the new update, Peter Okoye's wife, Lola, shared a video of herself living her best life in different lush, beautiful locations.

And captioned her post:

"Living and minding my business. Have a blessed week, y'all".

In a previous report, Lola Omotayo, celebrated 10 years of marriage with her husband.

The beauty influencer expressed gratitude to her husband as they marked their 10th wedding anniversary and 18 years of togetherness.

Lola's heartfelt post highlighted her adoration and affection for the Psqaure singer. She thanked him for being a relentlessly supportive and protective husband and defined him as an incredibly kind-hearted man.

See her post below:

Ify Ivy speaks about trolls

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she had been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

