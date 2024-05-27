An old video of Temi Otedola has been sighted online as her fans are finding it difficult to believe that she was the one in it

In the viral clip, she was seen complaining about her face and how she has been battling stubborn pimples

She later found a solution to her problem and her face transformed to a smooth one, but her fan noticed how fat she was in the video

An old video of actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has caused a stir on social media.

In the video, the actress, who marked her birthday recently, was chubby and fat compared to her slim frame now. She was complaining about the stubborn pimples on her face.

She was seen applying a substance on the pimples as she showed off her chubby face.

Temi Otedoal's old video causes stir. Photo credit @temiotedola

Temi finds solution to her problem

In another scene, the beautiful woman, whose father lavished sweet words on her during her birthday, was able to find a solution to the problem on her face.

According to her, she had to used antibiotic at a point. Mr Eazi's wife showed off the result of her smooth face as she danced joyfully in the video.

She used a camera to record her progress. Many of her fans took the comments section to express how surprised they were to see her old video. Some doubted it was her and said it was her look alike.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Temi Otedola's old stature. Here are some of the comments below:

@chibzyyyy:

"Forever pretty."

@mirexmoses:

"Poor person na Fat, rich person na Big .. okay nau."

@chibzyyyy:

"People are still taking offence cuz I said big."

@47kas:

"Nah!! Still not go believe.. this is Ai.'

@ms0nigghaz:

"How."

@chibzyyyy:

"E shock me too.'

@tahyvr:

"As how."

@Guchomili:

"How is this possible? Surgery??"

@Izy_BodyFitness:

"Why did she decide to lose weight? She looks more cute here."

@SAagbomola:

"Ahhh , this life get money ooo or you go suffer rich people nah BIG while poor folks nah fat."

Source: Legit.ng