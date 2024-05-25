Comedian Real Warri Pikin is happy that her weight loss journey which she started in 2023 is now one year

She shared videos and pictures of some of the things she did just to lose weight, how she succeeded and went back to her old lifestyle

According to her, she suffered from life-threatening ailments, as she declared that she was free from all the sicknesses

Nigerian comedienne, Anita Alaire Asuoha, professionally known as Real Warri Pikin has gushed over her weight loss journey as she marks its one-year anniversary.

The humour merchant took to social media to share some videos of her journey when it started, the time she was trying to exercise in order to lose weight.

In some videos, her husband was with her, doing the workout together. In a particular video, she was on the hospital bed receiving drips.

According to her, she collapsed at an event, she was depressed, and she vowed to take her health seriously.

Real Warri Pikin marks anniversary of weight loss. Photo credit @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Real Warri Pikin says she was 130kg

The standup comedian, who hosted RMD recently said one year ago, she was 130kg, she was dealing with life-threatening sickness and had to cancel some event because she couldn't meet up.

However, Real Warri Pikin, said she was now 83kg and healthy.

Real Warri Pikin appreciates God

In the caption of her post, she thanked God and everyone who supported her in her journey. The comedian explained that she did a gastric sleeve surgery.

She also specially thanked the people who dragged her about her weight.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Real Warri Pikin's post

Fans were happy for the comedian as they joined her in thanking God. Here are some of the comments below:

@aabimbola__:

"Did y’all notice how her husband was in the picture all through? When she was depressed, when she decided to work out and when she decided to do gastric sleeve, a good,loving and supportive partner is the best thing that can happen to anyone!!"

@adekunlegold:

"Amazing journey. Well done.."

@ruthkadiri:

"You look amazing."

@sharonooja:

"You are stunning and your weight loss journey is soo inspiring !!!! I love you."

@stannze:

"Beautiful always Sis."

@nancyumeh_:

"So beautiful and Ikechukwu was there every step of the way. You’re blessed!."

@amarakanu:

"Wow. What a journey. Wishing you continued good health @realwarripikin."

@hairbyugo:

"My own Wife! Inlaw of life and destiny!."

@nellymesik:

"You did well and it paid off. Keep been happy , that's all that matters."

@__maya.tom:

"All i see is ikechukwus unwavering support to his wife. God bless that man."

Real Warri Pikin flaunts new size

Legit.ng had reported that Real Warri Pikin left many envious of her new shape and size after flaunting a size six on social media.

The comedian went on a drastic weight loss and shared her journey with her fans.

Clips of her new smashing body went viral after posting it.

Source: Legit.ng