Days after the Nigerian head of state, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arrived in Lagos, a video of him addressing his supporters has stirred mixed reactions online

The president's reaction in the trending clip has led many young Nigerians to start comparing him to the renowned Afrobeats singer Wizkid

In the viral clip, the president was seen walking through the lobby of a hotel but was forced to react after a group of his supporters started singing his campaign song "Bola on your Mandate"

In a few days, it will be exactly one year since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the President of Nigeria.

The last 12 months have been quite challenging for most Nigerians as some of the economic policies implemented by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have inflicted huge pain on the citizens.

A video of President Tinubu shushing his followers for singing one of his campaign songs has gone viral. Photo credit: @asiwajubat/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 24, President Tinubu arrived in Lagos, kicking off an array of project commissioning that his administration has embarked on.

However, a recent clip captured during the President's time in Lagos has stirred massive reactions online, especially from young Nigerians.

Nigerians compare Tinubu to Wizkid

The viral clip and what the President did in it to his supporters have stirred mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians comparing the Head of State to one of the country's most famous Afrobeats singer, Wizkid.

In the trending clip, the President is seen walking through the lobby of a hotel when a group of his supporters starts chanting his popular campaign song, "Bola on your Mandate."

President Bola Tinubu, in the video, turned around and shushed his supporters, telling them not here.

This behaviour made many young Nigerians compare the President to Wizkid because of something the singer once did to his fans a while ago.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail President Tinubu's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed President Bola Tinubu's video after he was compared with Wizkid:

@sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

"Tinubu na wizkid grandfather na."

@26customs_ng:

"Tinubu knows he doesn't deserve the accolades."

@miracleharmes:

"Davido is bigger than wizkid and Tinubu."

@tizzyleezy123:

"Very soon everything will be okay."

@shanky_dah_great:

"God punish who mention Wiz."

@dotuncent:

"President knows politics well it all about the brain mehn."

@moneykiller754:

"Tell them make them fem."

@yomibabsonn:

"HE SAID SHUT UP. ! NOT ANYMORE. IKU PA YIN."

@iamkellyeazy1:

"Why Una dey stress Mr President, baba no like noise."

@sexton_fortune:

"Nigerians sef no de even respect their president."

@ademola_savage:

"You smoke kana."

@_badboyloner:

Ogba president

@adeyinka_navies:

"Shhhh mi o fe Ariwo."

@zillionmonie:

"Baba know say leg don Dey pain them."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.

Source: Legit.ng