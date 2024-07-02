David Adeleke aka Davido filled the minds of fans and netizens with imagination after a picture from his wedding resurface

The musician was spotted lost in thought as he stared unconsciously at his wife's massive behind

The viral photograph taken during Chioma's bridal shower elicited interesting conversation around the couple's bond

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

Recall that the celebrated lovebirds had a fantastic traditional wedding ceremony at Harbour Point Lagos, attracting dignitaries from all walks of life.

Sensational Picture of Davido and his wife Chioma trended online. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink theme bridal shower saw the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the picture below:

Davido and Chioma picture trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funmilayoowoyomi:

"Your Son Sabi better thing."

nana_yaa_57:

"A finished couple and a finished fan."

christabel.george7:

"OBO is a finished man for where Chi dey."

blessed_mikky:

"Your son and my fave is already a finish man Watin Chioma put for her soup?"

queenethgurl_:

"The way he loves Chioma ehn . I watched a video where Chioma’s Aunty was saying that anytime Chioma leaves Davido, he will come crying to her dad to beg Chioma."

kelv_gadgets:

"her soup is different .o na ato godi ezigbo uto@davido @thechefchi.my power couple."

evelynndaliaku:

"And then they went ahead and had wedding of the century. Calibre and quality of the dignitaries that graced their wedding is talk for another."

mariewiseborn:

"Oh this is the ship giving Vultures sleepless Night in my Previous Comment. Thanks CUTIE for Posting. ❤️. The peoples role model. They mention them when the comment is about someone else and their unmarried understanding women in their lives. Now I see."

akullionaire:

“Her soup is different”.

joy_odigie1:

"I love the fact that after plenty of children, he still admires her."

Olamide surprises Davido and Chioma

Davido experienced a remarkable moment at his wedding when his colleague Olamide surprised him at the afterparty.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, olamide's signee, Fireboy, was performing one of his songs for the lovebirds.

Out of nowhere, the YBNL boss came onto the dance floor with a mic already in his hands. Davido, upon sighting the rapper, blew up in excitement and jumped to give him a tight hug.

Source: Legit.ng