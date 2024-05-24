Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is once again making headlines over his statements after his son’s demise

A video made the rounds of the musician’s father speaking during an interview about how Mohbad’s death affected him

Joseph Aloba claimed he did not pee, poo or feel hunger for three days after the tragedy occurred

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, is trending for the umpteenth time following his comments after his son’s death.

Recall that on September 12, 2023, the music star died under controversial circumstances, and it triggered a lot of statements and actions from his father.

Mohbad's dad reveals how he did not pee or poop for days after the singer's death. Photos: @mohbad_dad

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of Mohbad’s father speaking during an interview on how his son’s death greatly affected him.

During the show, Joseph Aloba claimed that for three days after Mohbad’s demise, he did not pee, poop or even feel hungry. In Yoruba, he said:

“If people look back at my countenance after my son died, for three days I did not urinate or poop. I also didn’t feel hungry.”

Netizens react to Mohbad’s father’s interview

The video of Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, speaking on his son’s death went viral and triggered reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

0808apparel2:

“This man has lost his dignity… it's just so sad.”

Ewa_thrift:

“He may be saying the truth though may we all not bury our children.”

Suntobol25:

“And some mumu will believe what is man is saying.”

Thetechwomanexpert:

“He’s looking good sha for someone mourning.”

rosedek2021:

“Lamba Jossey can grant interviews with CNHEAVEN, the world has moved on. We all have issues to deal with other than listen to l1£ after l1£ from Jossey and his bloggers. It might do him well to know that no interview will grant him DNA too. He was never interested in justice for Mohbad, his interest has always been inheriting Mohbad and it won't happen.”

swit.mhe:

“This man should allow his son to rest in peace pls, the clout chasing is too much.”

bola_bugatti_:

“I can never forgive this man.”

mzzblinkz_shyme:

“We don’t care what you went through … just go and bury mohbad and let him rest in peace…. Until when are you going to stop granting interviews… over 8 months and moh is still in fridge why.”

Shaddylinks:

“He's really enjoying the new fame.”

isa.fatima:

“Ogah go n bury that boy, Constantly granting interviews. I’m sure u are part of people that killed him emotionally!!!”

iammummy4ds:

“This man can lie.”

olamibami:

“Abeg dis man Sabi lie jooooor.”

oluwajoyce1608:

“Are you sure this man did not swap his son's glory for himself.... There alot this man and wunmi are not telling us.”

