Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has spoken up on social media after facing backlash from many Nigerians

In a new post on his Instagram page, the movie star wrote about how his name was stronger than his haters combined

Yul Edochie’s rant about people trying to dim his light raised reactions from some netizens

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to rant about his haters following his recent online drama.

Recall that the movie star recently called out late actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope and called him a backstabber, only to share news of his new movie amid the online buzz.

Yul Edochie slams haters after facing backlash for dragging late Junior Pope. Photos: @yuledochie, @qutejay

Yul faced a series of backlash for his posts from his celebrity colleagues and other fans, and shortly after that, he went online to speak about his haters.

According to the actor, the people cannot stand his light and his name, Yul Edochie, is bigger than all his haters combined.

He wrote:

“They can’t stand my light. The name Yul Edochie is bigger than all my enemies put together. Una never see anything. E go pain una well well.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

Read what netizens had to say about the Nollywood actor’s rant below:

jesse_t.apeh:

“That your occultist film we no go watch am.”

Joy.dabrat:

“I go through the comment to see if it is only women that attack you here, but he'll no, even men attack you. This means you are finished.”

Gloryjackson18:

“Yul and fighting unseen battle every eke market days are like 5&6 .”

luis_figo_fanpage:

“Your enemies are not on social media, they live under your roof.”

okonkwopassionate:

“Even when you are living with your peace of mind you are still fighting unseen battles may you remain in that battle field .”

ch.ichi8524:

“In all thy getting, please marry a good wife who can speak sense to your head and call you to order ... Queen May, thank you once again. The difference is clear.”

Karawngaree:

“This one always wakes up with negatives,,… be optimistic.”

undiluted_lucy:

“How can they stand light wey person don already off?”

Paschalli1:

“Oga you have no enemies,na you be the enemy of yourself, na you dey beat drum,na you still dey still dey dance at the same, rest in jesus name.”

Nigerians cancel Yul Edochie’s new movie

The actor urged netizens to watch his recent movie, and it appeared he might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

Many were enraged by his ill feelings toward the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

