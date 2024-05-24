Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has shown that she has a grand child that can make many laugh with the way she sings

He shared the video of one of his granddaughter singing Kizz Daniel's song, 'Twerk Twerk' and fans were rolling on the floor

The veteran had to tag the girl's daughter and asked which language she was using to sing the song

Prince Jide Kosoko has shared a funny video of one of his grand child, Shikemi Abina, Shola Kosoko's daughter.

In the viral video, the little girl was busy entertaining her grandfather with Kizz Daniel's hit song, 'Twerk Twerk'.

The veteran actor, who clocked 70 recently, had to tag his daughter, Shola Kosoko, to the video. He asked for the language his granddaughter was using to sing for him.

Jide Kosoko's grandchilkd sings Kizz Daniels' song. Photo credit @princejidekosoko/@kizzdaniel

Shola Kosoko's daughter dances

In the funny video, Shikemi, also gave the man, whose daughter gave birth years ago, a feel of how to dance to Kizz Daniels' music.

The little girl used her mother's makeup brush as her microphone in the hilarious video.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jide Kosoko's grandchild singing. Here are some of the comments below:

@diamond_foods_and_drinks:

"This is the original version of this song, so nah rubbish everyone dey sing since

@momsykiki:

"I love how she is singing it with confidence."

@oladunjoyejulianah:

"She composed her own lyrics now."

@theolaiyatemitope:

"@kizzdaniel vado come and see oo."

@ololade_kosoko:

"It is the remix version."

@im_oguntoyinbo__emmanuel_rasaq:

"Ki Se Omo ale Ile lo ba God bless u dear."

@typretty2022:

"Singing rubbish with confidence."

@bidek_18:

"God bless her."

@semiloge_onigele:

"Daddy use earpiece sir,you no too feel am sir Abi Bawo mammi SK @officialsholakosoko."

@aminatnasir:

"Lovely girl , I like u and ur song."

Source: Legit.ng