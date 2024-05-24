Stella Damasus has shown off her daughter who looks just exactly like her in a heart-warming video on social media

In the clip, the two beautiful ladies were having a nice time as the actress said that they were goofing around

They sang sweetly to the delight of their fans while her daughter used a hand fan as her microphone

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, and one of her daughters have warmed the hearts of fans with the sweet melody they both sang on social media.

In the clip, the woman, who marked her birthday recently, was seen holding her second daughter on the shoulder. In the caption of the video, she said that she was fooling around with her mini me.

The beautiful daughter was holding a hand fan, which she used as her microphone as they both displayed their talents.

Stella Damasus shows off daughter. Photo credit @angelicatooni

Source: Instagram

Damasus sings with daughter

They both gave their fans a good account of their singing prowess. At a point, Damasus had to ask her daughter a question about the song they were singing.

The actress noted that her daughter, who just graduated from the university, was in Lagos, and she was loving her stay in the commercial hub of Nigeria.

See the video here:

Netizens gush over Stella and daughter

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress with her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Sis you just duplicated your self , face, smile, eyes.. Everything oo much luv to you both. Have fun in Lagos o."

@moyinoluwaolutayo:

"So lovely, Stella dear, she don pass your "mini" o. She is "full you" o. The graduation pictures got everyone looking over & over again to be sure we're "seeing well"

@omami_bags_ankara:

"Twiinnss."

@raiyan_inspires:

"Welcome to Lagos my sis @stelladamasus."

@benitaonyiuke:

"Twins."

@asuzu47:

"Mummy and daughter looking age grade."

@gm_skay:

"You even have the same voice..... This God is truly wonderful."

@ririokoye:

"Wait! She sounds like you too cuz! This is too much lol."

@elmambadiweofficial:

"I can’t wait to come back ohhhhh."

@miss_ezeani:

"Welcome!!!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Stella Damasus opening up about her crashed third marriage with Daniel Ademinokan.

During an interview with comedian Teju Babyface, Stella spoke about her ex-husband as well as his first wife and fellow actress, Doris Simeon.

Stella revealed that despite what a lot of people thought, she was friends with her ex-husband’s first wife, Doris Simeon.

Source: Legit.ng