BBNaija star Mercy Eke has given fans an insight into the kind of celebrity outfits that appeal to her taste

In a recent video that was shared on her Instagram page, Mercy named 10 of her favourite looks at the just-concluded AMVCA 2024

Pieces designed by top designer, Veekee James, made the list more than once, and netizens reacted to Mercy’s picks

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has caused a buzz on social media after speaking about the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024.

Recall that the star-studded event took place on May 11, 2024, in Lagos, and some of the highlights included the outfits celebrities wore to grace the event.

Fans react as Mercy Eke lists her top 10 looks from AMVCA 2024. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @chiomagoodhair, @uchemontana

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star took to her Instagram page to share her favourite looks from the occasion and discuss her noticeable absence.

In the video, Mercy started by naming Ghanaian star Nana Akua Addo. The actress’ outfit caused a lot of controversy, with several personalities arguing over who should be credited as the designer. However, that did not stop Mercy Eke from feeling the 3D look.

The reality show winner also mentioned other stars' outfits that caught her attention, including three of the celebrities who rocked outfits made by Veekee James: media personality Toke Makinwa and actresses Osas Ighodaro and Uche Montana.

BBNaija stars, Beauty Tukura and Nini Singh also made Mercy Eke’s list of top looks at the 2024 AMVCAs.

In the video, Mercy Eke also named Nigerian socialite, Chioma Goodhair. However, she noted that her second outfit at the event should have been her first.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Mercy Eke names AMVCA top 10 looks

Read what some netizens had to say about Mercy Eke’s rating of her favourite looks at the 2024 AMVCAs below:

styled_by_maklinscout:

“Yes hun, you’re right @chiomagoodhair dress wasn’t getting enough accolades as it should! best best FR.”

Ikunggeena:

“Tacha dress was among the top no cap.”

Nkechichine:

“Mercy is fashion and fashion is Mercy, what she said stand.”

Emenikechibugo:

“Well done oooo. You made go from one page to another looking for you that day. I couldn't wait for your dress Anyways, this your beauty is distracting me from staying angry biko.”

Jennyy_collections:

“We really expected u but it’s well next year is gonna be wow❤️.”

Therayztv:

“The Highlight always .”

ezikeijeoma:

“We missed you that day.”

Ifeoma_lydia_offical:

“Omo mercy get time today .”

Williams_amanfo:

“Tacha nko ?”

Esteewhyte:

“You get eye, my love. ”

Juanpresh:

“Lambo, Lambo, Lambo!!! How many times I call you❓ next time if you know you wont be attending amvca, give us hint, like tell us ahead of time, dont keep us in anticipation!!! I was refreshing this page till God knows when only to hear that you went and sat down in Paris, you have mind o, you just wash hand serve us breakfast I tek God beg you, dont do that again!!! "We" don't like it❗”

favouruma:

“Whatever queen mercy says is always right…. They all slayed .”

Unyime_leo_hnd:

“Tacha dress was made in Aba .”

Source: Legit.ng