Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo recently took extreme measures to prove her age to critics on social media

A troll had gone online to claim the movie star lied about her age to her younger husband and father of two of her kids

Shortly after Ogbodo posted her passport data page online, it triggered even more reactions from netizens

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo caused a buzz on social media after she tried to prove her age to an online troll.

The movie star had earlier engaged in a war of words with a troll who claimed she was being dishonest about her real age.

Fans react as Uche Ogbodo shares passport to prove her age. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the troll added that they wondered if she told her younger husband her real age before their marriage.

Uche Ogbodo proves she’s 38

Shortly after the troll accused Uche Ogbodo of age fraud, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her international passport.

In the photo, the mother of three revealed the data page of her passport showing that she was born on May 17, 1986. She then accompanied the picture with a caption directed at her critics, as she hoped she had been able to shun them with the proof of her age.

See a screenshot of her now-deleted post below:

Netizens react as Uche Ogbodo shares passport page

It did not take long for Uche Ogbodo’s post to go viral and spark an online discussion. Some netizens wondered how she could let a troll’s comment affect her that much, while others asked for more documents to prove her age.

Read some of their comments below:

I_speak_female_:

“You and Mercy Eke should show us your WAEC results.”

Hk_anyi:

“You can put any age on passport.”

Fmcxclusiv:

“If you must prove your age to strangers who really don't care, then tender your birth cert, not affidavit.”

Ante_coco:

“What do you people want to use her age to do ? Na she wey even get una time I blame.”

Vina_m_queen:

“Na she get time to dey explain .”

Ultraclassicdesigns:

“But she is 38 nah,what's all this dragging.”

debra.uc:

“Akuko , international passport that can be falsified.”

_kubiat:

“Why are you people always pressed about other peoples ages? She said she’s 38 so what is the problem? Did you guys give birth to her? That’s how when I was barely 18 someone guessed my age and guessed I was 24 just cuz I looked a bit older than my age, she was seriously arguing with me oh that i can’t be 18 , on top somebody's own age again?”

iam_bmodel:

“Too much explanation dey reduce swag.”

peeedeeehouseholdsandall:

“Show your waec abeg I won check something .”

Omochristain:

“Madam why post your passport? Why stoop so low? Do you owe anyone explanation? Oya post your birth certificate from hospital wey them born you.”

Wendyfash1904:

“There’s passport age and even birth certificates can be forged as well! The real age is on your primary school certificate.”

Hairlaundry:

“Many people's passports have fake DoBs.”

Uche Ogbodo slams man asking her out

Legit.ng had reported that Ogbodo had replied a man asking her out on social media.

She noted that she had been faithful to her husband for the past six years and was not ready to compromise her stand for any other man.

The mother of three had to tell the man that she couldn't live like other movie stars who sleep around despite being married.

Source: Legit.ng