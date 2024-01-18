Uche Ogbodo has responded to men who have been disturbing her on her social media platforms because they want to date her

She said she has been faithful to her husband for the past six years and she was not ready to compromise

The actress added that she can't be like her colleagues out there who sleep around with men

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has replied men who have been disturbing her in her direct message on social media. Men have been asking her out even though she was married.

The mother of three told them that she was married and her privates is only for her husband. She added that her husband has been the one in charge of the place for the past six years and she is not ready to allow any other man into her life.

Uche Ogbodo says she can not be like her colleagues

The actress who welcomed a son last year explained that they should stop telling her to be like her colleagues.

She explained that it is a curse to be married and still be sleeping around. According to her, people who do such are only bringing curses on themselves.

The mother of three who doesn't joke with her family advised ladies not to be promiscuous and stay put with just one man.

See the post here:

Fans react to the Uche Ogbodo's post

Reactions have trailed what the actress said about her colleagues and men in her DM. Here are some of the c comments below:

@sussannerichard:

"Liar liar pants on fireee.'

@angelctp':

"Be like your colleagues d@mb. They mean you should respect yourself and behave well. I don't even believe anyone even DM her. Attention seeker with that shap@less body."

@mayerblessing:

"You called that my junior brother husband open yansh for your mama last born dey play."

@mrs_pretty_:

"This auntie and lies."

@cwalaata;

"Becos you marry boy wey u senior well well after you don gallivant finish. U know say na u dey enjoy that marriage pass."

@lindabellhair:

"Girl nags too much."

@iam_vickyem:

"It's always the last slide for me."

@shilz274:

"Dem never disturb figure 8 finish na W shape dem wan com disturb."

@queen_izzyy1:

"This one husband just they shack her.'

@skinflair.beauty:

"Do you. The world will adjust."

@nini_benz6:

"Y’all can do anything for validation from people that don’t give a single."

