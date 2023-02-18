E-Money at 42: Praise Singer, Oghene Troupe Storm Billionaire’s Mansion in Video, Obi Cubana, Others Celebrate
- Music business executive, E-Money, is filled with gratitude and appreciation to God as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration
- E-Money shared a video on Instagram showing the moment a praise singer stormed his home and serenaded him with sweet words
- Fellow billionaire Obi Cubana was among those who sent congratulatory birthday messages to the celebrant
It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for top business executive, E-Money, who just clocked a new age on Saturday, February 18.
The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his 42nd birthday.
Apparently, a traditional praise singer stormed E-Money’s mansion and serenaded him with some sweet words as he descended his staircase.
E-Money walked after the praise singer who did his thing and led him outside the mansion where an even grander entourage awaited him.
A group of traditional dancers, 'oghene' singers and E-Money’s brother, KCee, all joined the celebrant to bust some dance moves as sweet music took over the atmosphere.
Watch the lovely video below:
Congratulatory messages pour in
Fellow billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, took to Instagram with a special post dedicated to the celebrant of the day.
See below:
More messages from well-wishers below:
ruthycoco_ said:
"Happy birthday NWATAANAYO EZE 1 ✨ many more years to celebrate sir."
worldgabbii said:
"Men too get money ooo, my mentor for life happiest birthday my greatest mentor..love you till infinity."
tabansiugochukwu said:
"Odogwu Banyi, Happy Birthday Keep Living, Good Health Always."
endylight1 said:
"Happy happy birthday to you, May God give you long life and greater prosperity. Do have a blast."
joe.jose50 said:
"E shock me when the gods enter Bus.... dem for just disappear..."
micheal_231 said:
"Happy birthday to a great man of our time, the man for all, loved by all, respected by all, blessed by GOD, favoured by nature NWATA ANAYO EZE 1 of Africapapa nku❤️❤️ wishing you LLNP.. remain blessed."
Music executive E-Money sparks mixed reactions as he rocks high-heeled boots
Legit.ng previously reported that E-money got internet users talking after he posted photos rocking a pair of high-heeled boots.
The CEO of Five Star music group donned a black ensemble featuring a ripped pair of denim, with a leather bag.
While many people hailed the businessman for his fashion sense, others heavily criticised the look.
