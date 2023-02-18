Music business executive, E-Money, is filled with gratitude and appreciation to God as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration

E-Money shared a video on Instagram showing the moment a praise singer stormed his home and serenaded him with sweet words

Fellow billionaire Obi Cubana was among those who sent congratulatory birthday messages to the celebrant

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for top business executive, E-Money, who just clocked a new age on Saturday, February 18.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his 42nd birthday.

Praise singer, 'oghene' troupe storm E-Money's mansion on his birthday Photo: @iam_emoney1

Apparently, a traditional praise singer stormed E-Money’s mansion and serenaded him with some sweet words as he descended his staircase.

E-Money walked after the praise singer who did his thing and led him outside the mansion where an even grander entourage awaited him.

A group of traditional dancers, 'oghene' singers and E-Money’s brother, KCee, all joined the celebrant to bust some dance moves as sweet music took over the atmosphere.

Watch the lovely video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Fellow billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, took to Instagram with a special post dedicated to the celebrant of the day.

See below:

More messages from well-wishers below:

ruthycoco_ said:

"Happy birthday NWATAANAYO EZE 1 ✨ many more years to celebrate sir."

worldgabbii said:

"Men too get money ooo, my mentor for life happiest birthday my greatest mentor..love you till infinity."

tabansiugochukwu said:

"Odogwu Banyi, Happy Birthday Keep Living, Good Health Always."

endylight1 said:

"Happy happy birthday to you, May God give you long life and greater prosperity. Do have a blast."

joe.jose50 said:

"E shock me when the gods enter Bus.... dem for just disappear..."

micheal_231 said:

"Happy birthday to a great man of our time, the man for all, loved by all, respected by all, blessed by GOD, favoured by nature NWATA ANAYO EZE 1 of Africapapa nku❤️❤️ wishing you LLNP.. remain blessed."

