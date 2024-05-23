A closed friend of Seyi Vibez has reacted after the singer blocked him and forgot about the way he was loyal before the singer became famous

According to him, he used his sweat and energy to support Seyi before he became a star and the reward he got was to be neglected

The friend said that he was genuinely happy for him as he congratulated him on how far he had come as a singer

A loyal friend of Nigerian singer, Balogun Oluwaloseyi, better known as Seyi Vibez, has expressed his grievance over the way he has been neglected by the singer.

The music act, who bought a Lamborghini recently, was called out by his old friend known as Whaleswavy on Instagram. According to him, he used his sweat and energy to ensure that the singer became famous, and all he got in return was to be blocked.

The man noted that being unfollowed has never added anything to his account or paved way for him.

Seyi Vibez's old friend calls him out. Photo credit @seyi_vibez/whaleswavy

Whaleswavy says he was happy for Seyi

In his post, the man, who is also an entertainer, explained that he was genuinely happy for the singer, who was dragged for a grammatical blunder.

He mentioned how amazing it that Seyi Vibez has been making a success out of his career.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what the guy said about Seyi Vibez. Here are some of the comments below:

@sonikmilez:

"Seyi number one fan."

@realojumolabello:

"A time for you to change your circle will come too, by Gods grace."

@__thelostboy101:

"That life brother I hope you aren’t hating cox your way self go open soon insha Allah."

@angeli_otta:

"@whaleswavy na you even tell me to create group make we dey share him song and him iG handle then omo after that na fame oooh."

@ademolagoldd:

"@whaleswavy I swear no be lie na you even tell me say make I download him song then because I no even sabi who be @seyi_vibez then the day I visited you in Sango you ask me to download the album then and I see say e dey follow you omo na life be that your time is coming no panic."

@jboyrug:

"The lambo reach make you write epistle up up way the future fit hold pj for you no fold."

@jerseyhive.ng:

"Life lessons."

@only1_becca_:

"Life is an irony,bro mafo God will definitely open way for you."

@anike_chanter

"I remember too you dey always use Seyi talk wound me anytime we jam for Lagos 2019 den It’s well Ashi ma ju bayi lo."

@siriustha_star:

"No one force friendship, real friends stick together. If someone walk away, let them go."

Seyi Vibez slams fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Vibez took to social media with a post addressing those comparing him to his colleague, Asake.

According to the singer, none of his peers in the music industry had inspired or influenced his style of music.

Seyi Vibez made it clear that the late Fela Kuti has been his only inspiration.

