Regina Daniels recently shared a fun video of her with a female friend enjoying the times of their life

The Nollywood actress, a mum, queried her friend on why she was still acting like a Gen Z despite being a mum of two and wife

Regina Daniels' question has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers as they dropped different comments

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, after a fun Friday night with a female friend, asserted that life is sweet.

The mother of two, who recently expressed excitement about her second son's birthday, was seen gisting with her friend in a car.

Regina Daniels hangs out with a friend.

Source: Instagram

Regina, who was enjoying the moment, asked her friend why she was still acting like a Gen Z despite being a wife and a mother.

Sharing the video, Regina wrote in a caption:

"Ajeeee life is sweet ! When a Good Friday night was had, this is IT after several shots @casie__snow explain why we are acting like Gen Z pls ? I’m a mother and wife girllll"

Watch the video Regina Daniels shared below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

everything_sex_sexywears_abuja:

"Wetin you be before? Hello.... You're a Gen with a capital Z."

fortune__esther:

"Wen money dey life sweet."

atulgloria:

"You be millennial before? helloo."

bellaonyix:

"Love seeing you guys together."

hairbyfirstlady:

"Omo it’s ok to high sometimes biko body go just dey sweet u anyhow."

emmanuella_olowu03:

"These once’s done high."

icheghe_famous:

"Queen of queens am second person to comment Wow."

joicy002:

"This Union again hmmmm you don't need this company anymore, be nice, be kind, show love but distane is vital@regina.daniels."

