Regina Daniels has shared adorable pictures, including a video of her second son Khalifa Nwoko

The mother of two expressed her excitement ahead of her son's 2nd birthday, which falls on June 29

Many of Regina Daniels' fans and followers, including celebrities, couldn't help but gush over Khalid

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels couldn't contain her joy as she expressed excitement ahead of her second son Khalifa Nwoko's second birthday.

Regina, a mum of two, flooded her social media timeline with cute pictures and a video of her young son, who closely resembles her husband and politician Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels to mark second birthday on June 29. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Gushing about Khalid's growth in two years, Regina wrote:

"Why does time fly so much with kids ??? look at Kharly, he will be turning 2 soon . I couldn’t even post the last slide because he grew so fast."

See Regina Daniels' post, including a video of Khalid below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko welcomed their second son Khalid on June 29, 2022.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' 2nd son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

governors__wife:

"2 already now?? Wow, we just saw your delivery suite on your stories just yesterday oh they grow up really fast"

zinny_30:

"He’s so cute Wow."

uniqueijay_:

"Wow big boy."

__obiora.adaobi:

"Mummy's look alike He's Cute."

nicenelo:

"His father's Copy they grow so fast indeed."

matilda_okeffi:

"Awwwn baby la cute."

itzjoeisaiah:

"Happy birthday in advance, massive grace. Wow he is so big mehnn."

lesh029:

"Happy beautiful birthday in advance little one."

itzjoeisaiah:

"Happy birthday in advance, massive grace."

giniwonder:

"Your look alike is here. Fine chubby boy! In addy."

hanikeade_mayowa:

"Is d chick for me.... Chubby Mr khalifa God bless and preserve you son... Live long and prosper in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng