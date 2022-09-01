BBNaija’s Nengi is currently trending in the online community after she was spotted on the set of a movie

The reality star appears to be playing the role of an ‘area girl’ in the film project as she was captured dramatizing on the street

Social media users had mixed reactions to Nengi's acting with some poking fun at how she broke a bottle in the video

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Nengi Hampson, has been trying out her hands in Nollywood since she stepped out of the house and she seems to be getting better.

A recent video that surfaced on shared on her Instastory channel captured the ex-Lockdown housemate on the set of a project where she plays the role of an ‘area girl’.

BBNaija's Nengi turns 'area girl' on movie set. Photo: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

One portion of the video captured a shabbily dressed Nengi ‘raking’ for an okada rider while she was seen breaking a bottle in a different part of the video.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

xasun_1 said:

"Make this one enter potopoto she go still fine."

alexy_wines_and_spirit said:

" see how she broke the bottle in an ajebutter ish manner ."

kingebuka___ said:

"Watching the bottle breaking part."

everythingbyoma said:

"Movie now she has to work hard to buy that car again!."

shereefaa1 said:

"She will do the Ajebutter role better or a spoilt rich kid not this ."

isaac_kachi said:

"See as she take break the bottle."

ihieriamarachivera said:

" She wan Show her Handwork. Make una leave nengi."

lindalynchinenye said:

"After doing this skit now her fans will claim that they pay her 2millon naria Young and getting it ."

blvk_footprint said:

"This kind person no fit threaten you with bottle..e go look sxy."

BBNaija's Nengi reacts amid EFCC Range Rover drama

Following news online that Nengi's Range Rover was allegedly seized by the EFCC, the BBNaija star finally spoke up.

Neither confirming nor denying the news, Nengi called on her detractors to continue the work they have started.

The reality star pointed out that the news was peddled by paid Twitter influencers and urged them not to get tired.

Source: Legit.ng