Hilda Baci has made a video to introduce her younger siblings who are triplets to the public

She went to visit her mother when she decided to make a recording and show off the triplets

The cook said her mother decided to have more children when she was in her 20's and she is 22 years older than them

Award-winning chef Hilda Effiong Bassey better known as Hilda Baci has warmed the hearts of Nigerians and her fans after she made a video and showed off her younger siblings.

The former Guinness Book of Records title holder had visited her mother and when she was leaving, she made a video with her younger siblings.

In the recording, the triplets, two females and a boy who are less than ten years old, filed out of the house looking cute.

The girls wore pink gowns and black shoes while the boy wore a shirt and brown trousers.

Hild baci says she is 22 years older than her siblings

The chef who spent N80 million on her cook-a-thon made it known that she is 22 years older than the triplets.

Fans react to the video made by Hild Baci

Reactions have trailed the recording the famous chef made. Here are some of the comments below:

@esi_skinbeautystore:

"There’s just something so lovable about this girl and her family she carries such a lovable aura around God bless them."

@ironbarlyn':

"Showing love to this beautiful family will do better than some of the unnecessary probing questions, Questionnaires and judges."

@o_control:

"Shows off her mum triplets or shows her siblings?"

@mirabellenaturalskincare:

"You can’t but love Hilda and her fam."

@xsty_peters:

"Her mother own ahbi na her own."

@fiisiiayomi:

"Gosh…I want triplets so bad Lord!"

@yinka4014:

"She no get papa ni?.. asking respectfully kus ha never see her papa on social medium before."

@nkem195:

"Hilda wey Dey give Ghana people headache."

@iam_amyzon:

"Make una Dey pity men small and show dem love."

@busayoofficial:

"God, where are you."

@pheena_sparks:

"With the age gap They automatically are your kids gann."

@humayyra94:

"I love it. Me way older than my them."

Irish chef dethrones Hilda Baci

Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci was unseated as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest hours of cooking.

Irish chef, Alan Fish cooked for 11 hours and 57 seconds to claim the title.

Nigerians reacted to the news after the Guinness World Records confirmed Fish as the new title holder.

