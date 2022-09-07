The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is in the news again for taking a new wife

The Yoruba monarch reportedly got married to another woman, Mariam Ajibola Anako, on September 7, 2022

The Ooni’s new wife is said to be an oil and gas mogul from Kogi state and a video from their wedding has made the rounds

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has reportedly gotten married to a stunning Kogi bride, Mariam Ajibola Anako.

The Yoruba monarch recently got Nigerians talking after news made the rounds that he had taken a new wife.

The Ooni’s new marriage was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Moses Olafare.

Ooni of Ife marries Kogi oil and gas mogul. Photos: @ooniadimulaife, @citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

The new Ife bride, Olori Mariam, is said to be an Oil and Gas mogul who comes from an influential family in Kogi state.

Their traditional marriage ceremony took place at the Ife palace on September 7, 2022, as the bride performed traditional rites of walking on red substance to usher her into her new home.

Mariam Anako is the administrative manager at one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) company in the oil and gas sector.

It was also gathered that arrangements for the Ooni to take a new wife had started in March when the king sent delegates to Anako’s family to request for her hand in marriage.

See a video that went viral from their traditional wedding at the palace below:

Nigerians have mixed reactions as Ooni of Ife takes new wife

The news of the Ooni’s new wife stirred mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Jco5gas:

“Doesn't he get tired of marrying??? How long this time?”

Milathefaithful:

“That’s no news, let’s know when he stops.”

Haymousb:

“Las las, this one sef go chop breakfast.”

Ms_alesh:

“We saw it coming congratulations to them.”

Sabinawildofficial:

“I think I I should apply just that his money might finish lol”

Henryoszil:

“Na every week alaye dey Marry ni.”

Mide_fwesh:

“Women self you go see say other women run for their lives you too go go there go put head you know Wetin those ones wey run see.”

Joansportsbliss:

“This one na pursue n frustrate woman n replace be him life style. Na so others ma calm n humble. Only time will tell again.”

Igbayilolamide01:

“Torrrrhhh! Congratulations oo. Changing wife every market day . It is well sha.”

Edwinovie:

“Aside from getting new wives can we b let in on other things they do.”

Congratulations to the royal couple.

