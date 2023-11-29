The video of the moment Bishop David Oyedepo was praying for his son, Isaac and his wife, Ayomide has surfaced online

Bishop Oyedepo prayed that impact will be the goal of Pastor Isaac and not good preaching but a great impact

The second son of Bishop Oyedepo, officially unveiled "The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries” on Tuesday, November 28

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ota, Ogun state - The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo laid hands on his second son, Pastor Isaac as he sent him forth to start his ministry.

Oyedepo prayed for God’s grace and anointing to make an impact not only with his peaching but will his life.

Bishop Oyedepo sends forth son Pastor Isaac with prayers Photo Credit: @Engr_Stevooo

Source: Twitter

In the video shared by Pastor Isaac, via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @TheIsaacOyedepo, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Father’s Blessings at the Official unveiling of The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.”

While praying for his son, Bishop Oyedepo, spoke these words:

“As the hand is laid on you, I pray it will be unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without a sweat. I pray that impact will be your goal, not good preaching but a great impact. And I pray that your life will interpret your message. In the name of Jesus.

“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, make you be clothed with humility.

Look up here, I’ve never begged, and yet I’ve never lacked. I’ve never borrowed and yet I’ve never lacked.

“In the precious name of Jesus, you will never be seen as a burden. You’ll not lose touch with the source. Grace to work in the covenant that keeps you connected to the source of eternal supply, receive it now.

“I decree that by his anointing, ever trap of the wicked on your path be destroyed.

Bishop Oyedepo grants son Pastor Isaac permission to start new church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyedepo officially released his son, Pastor Isaac and his wife, Ayomide to start their ministry on Tuesday, November 28.

The new church is called "Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries"

Oyedepo's son finally breaks silence on alleged resignation

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Isaac reacted to the news of his alleged resignation from his father's church, Living Faith Church a.k.a Winner Chapel International.

He said he is still a member of the Living Faith Church and dedicated to service in the body of Christ.

He added that there are no complications in his relationship with his family, father and the church. Pastor Isaac urged members of the public to treat information not from him and his social media handles with caution.

Source: Legit.ng